The Weeknd immediately regretted his decision when he let an overzealous fan get a chance to sing on the mic during a recent show.

The Canadian crooner is currently overseas on the international leg of his After Hours ‘Til Dawn tour.

While performing “Out Of Time” at a recent stop, Abel handed his microphone over to a woman in the front row – and she screamed so loud and off-key that he had to take a step back. He then proceeded to move on expeditiously.

You can watch the hilarious clip below.

The Weeknd gets shock when he lets fan sing into his microphone mid-show https://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/TfnkCIXu1R — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 22, 2023

Just last week, The Weeknd shattered another show record while performing at London’s Wembley Stadium as part of the tour.

According to Live Nation UK, on Friday (August 18), the Grammy Award-winning artist “broke Wembley Stadium’s record for sales with their traditional concert set up with the stage at one end of the stadium with 87,000 tickets sold.”

Once the The Weeknd caught wind of the achievement during the last date of his European tour, he reposted it on his Instagram Stories after XO co-founder Cash posted it on his first.

“Congratulations to my brother @theweeknd wowoowowow,” he said.

This is the second consecutive time The Weeknd has accomplished a record-breaking feat. Back in July, the XO leader broke the record for highest attendance during a two-night stint at London Stadium, which drew in 160,000 fans.

At one point in the show, The Weeknd convinced 80,000 of those fans to sing along to his My Dear Melancholy, cut “Call Out My Name.”

In a statement, Live Nation’s Touring President Omar Al-joulani told Variety that he was incredibly impressed with the record-shattering moment.

“It’s incredible to see the Weeknd hit this milestone less than halfway through his massive sold-out European run,” Omar Al-joulani said. “This historic moment in London shows the global fanbase he has cultivated over the years.”

Darryl Eaton, CAA’s co-head of North American touring, added: “On the heels of an enormous, hugely successful U.S. tour, Abel continues to sell at an astounding level across Europe. Abel entertained 160,000 fans across two nights at London Stadium, with another show in London to come at Wembley in August. We couldn’t be more proud to work with him and his team on this incredible tour!”

Per Live Nation at the time, the tour has already sold more than two million tickets for its forthcoming South America and Mexico dates. The previous North American leg of the stadium tour in 2022 raked in more than $148 million dollars, making the global tour impact around $350 million dollars to date.

The “Crew Love” crooner will embark on a Latin America leg this fall with shows in Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, Buenos Aires and others before wrapping up on October 25 at Estadio Akron in Guadalajara, Mexico.