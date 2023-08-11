The Weeknd isn’t one to play with when it comes to musical talent – something he reminded fans of when he recently hit and held a high note for a whopping 15 seconds on stage.

The feat happened during Abel’s After Hours Til Dawn international tour stop in Warsaw, Poland on Wednesday (August 9).

Fans in the crowd went crazy when they realized how long the singer was holding the note for – as it’s certainly no easy feat.

You can view the clip for yourself below.

The Weeknd stuns fans by holding high note for 15 seconds https://t.co/52WCdDsvQrpic.twitter.com/2ac9xFd2I5 — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 10, 2023

The After Hours Til Dawn Tour took The Weeknd across North America between July and November 2022, while its international leg began this past June in Lisbon, Portugal.

Last month, it was revealed that the trek has become the best-selling tour in history by a Black artist with $350 million in ticket sales – beating out a tour record previously held by none other than the King of Pop himself, Michael Jackson.

MJ was previously the owner of the record with his 1987 Bad Tour, which grossed $311 million, adjusted for inflation. It came in support of his album of the same name and was the second highest-grossing tour of the ’80s behind Pink Floyd’s A Momentary Lapse of Reason Tour.

The Weeknd celebrated the achievement by posting a video on Twitter of him performing an emphatic cover of Jackson’s “Dirty Diana” during a tour stop.

“My king. then, now and forever. rest easy,” he wrote in the caption.

There are still a few months left on the massive 64-date trek, which ends on October 25 in Guadalajara, Mexico. Kaytranada, Snoh Aalegra and Mike Dean have served as the support acts after original opener Doja Cat was forced to pull out due to tonsil surgery.

The Weeknd has a long way to go yet before he claims the record for the highest-grossing tour ever, though. Currently, the coveted title belongs to Elton John’s recently wrapped-up Farewell Yellow Brick Road – which pulled in a staggering $910 million across 320 shows.