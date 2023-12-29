The Weeknd and Drake are often compared to one another as two dominant forces in the music industry hailing from Canada.

Abel got the best of Drizzy in this round to close out 2023, as his hit single “Starboy” surpassed Drake’s “One Dance” on the Spotify all-time charts.

Per Pop Crave, “Starboy” slid into sixth place on the list of the most-streamed songs on Spotify ever, with over 2.9 billion streams to push Drake’s bop one spot lower.

Drake and The Weeknd were also back-to-back when Spotify revealed its top streaming artists for 2023 last month with Abel taking the No. 3 spot — despite not having dropped an album in 2023 — and the 6 God right behind him at No. 4 with over 11 billion streams.

Drake took home plenty of hardware and accolades as well after another busy year with the release of his eighth studio album, For All The Dogs.

Drizzy won Spotify’s Hip Hop 2023 MVP honors over the likes of Metro Boomin, Lil Baby, 21 Savage and more in what appears to be a fan-voted award.

“The people have spoken. 2023’s #AllRapCaviar MVP is Drake,” RapCaviar‘s Instagram captioned a post to close out July.

Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss also wears the Spotify streaming collab crown as the 2022 joint project hit 2.7 billion streams in November, surpassing Watch The Throne‘s previous record of 2.6 billion.

The first joint album between the Toronto and Atlanta natives received mixed reviews upon release but was a commercial success, moving over 400,000 units in its first week of sales.

In the year since, the album has been certified double platinum by the RIAA and is nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

Her Loss is Drake’s second collaborative project after What a Time to be Alive, a joint mixtape with Future that was released in 2015 and has also been certified double platinum.

Drake will also be hitting the road again for a joint tour with J. Cole in 2024 after touring with 21 Savage earlier this year in support of Her Loss.

Coming on the heels of their chart-topping collaboration “First Person Shooter,” from Drizzy’s 2023 LP, the co-headlining tour — billed as the It’s All a Blur — Big As the What? Tour — will begin in Denver in January.