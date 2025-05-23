Details About The Wheel of Time Season 4 Decision

After three seasons of magic, epic battles, and deep character journeys, the American drama series ‘The Wheel of Time’ is coming to an end, as per a report. Prime Video has decided not to move forward with a fourth season of the fantasy series due to financial reasons after lengthy deliberations with its co-producers Sony Pictures TV and Amazon MGM Studios, according to the Deadline report.

This comes more than a month after the Season 3 finale of ‘The Wheel of Time’ was released on Prime Video on April 17, as the viewership had dropped compared to Season 2 and Season 1, as per the report.

Deadline’s sources also revealed that ‘The Wheel of Time’ Season 3’s overall performance was also not strong enough compared to the cost for Prime Video to renew Season 4 and it was not feasible for the streamer, even after examining different scenarios and following discussions with lead studio Sony TV, according to the report.

The Wheel of Time’s Strong Start, But Viewership Slipped

‘The Wheel of Time’, based on the book series by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson, had started off strong in 2021 and was Prime Video’s most watched series premiere of that year, along with being one of the platform’s top 5 series launches of all time, reported Deadline.

While Season 3 did rank as number 1 on Prime Video in multiple countries, it dropped out of Nielsen’s Top 10 Originals chart after the first three weeks of the latest season, as per the report.

Season 3: A Creative High Point

However, ‘The Wheel of Time’ fans have appreciated Season 3 to be the series’ best creativity, according to Deadline. Even Prime Video executives have said that the show was getting better creatively every season, which is also supported by critics, as Season 3 ranks 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, increasing from 86% for Season 2 and 81% for Season 1, reported Deadline.

Why is The Wheel of Time ending?

Because of high production costs and a drop in viewership that made it financially unfeasible to continue, as per Deadline.

What is The Wheel of Time based on?

The Wheel of Time is adapted from the fantasy book series by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson, as per Deadline.

