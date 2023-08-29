“Prepare to see a more human Moiraine than we’ve seen hitherto,” she says. “Prepare to see a Moiraine battling against the biggest loss of her life so far, probably since her father, which we also come to understand something of later in the season.” Although the Aes Sedai must deal with her own feelings, it’s likely the dynamics of family and relationships will also need to be seen in a new light.

It’s not unlike what Pike herself went through in joining the production of The Wheel of Time in Prague, far from her own family. “An actor’s life is always — if you’ve ever had memories of your first day at a new job and all the anxiety that goes with that and meeting new people, then we do that three times a year as an actor: meet an entirely new 150 people that we’re working with. But it’s been very nice to have, for the last four years, some consistency as well as this amazing playground of [author Robert] Jordan’s imagination to create in.”

Fortunately for Moiraine, there are other powers she will have at her disposal in The Wheel of Time season 2. “She relies on her smarts, her wit, her incredible network of spies,” says Pike. “She’s in the Blue Ajah — it’s like MI6 — and we start to see all of those other things in play when we’ve almost been beguiled by the One Power. That’s been the biggest firework in the sky when it comes to Moiraine. But now we see what she’s about underneath that, and she fights the same enemies but without her greatest weapon.”

Fans of The Wheel of Time will be able to see for themselves the aftermath of Moiraine’s loss of power when the show returns to Prime Video with its first three episodes premiering on September 1, 2023.