In season 1 of The Wheel of Time, Moiraine made it clear that there were five possible Dragon Reborn candidates among the young people of Two Rivers, not because they all exhibited use of the One Power, but because the threads of their destiny made them important parts of the Great Pattern weaved by the titular Wheel of Time. Nynaeve and Egwene are learning about their abilities at the White Tower, and Rand is having his own journey of self-discovery… but what about poor Perrin?

Perrin, like the rest of us, is still unsure what he is exactly, and he is perhaps reluctant to embrace the dangerous animalistic rage that resulted in several deaths in The Wheel of Time season 1; however, puzzled viewers are likely eager to learn more about his inner nature. Yes, those who have read the books are in on the secret, but even for those fans, it has been enticing to watch Perrin’s discovery unfold. So what do we know about Perrin’s powers exactly?

The most obvious manifestation happened when Perrin and Egwene escaped from the White Cloaks, the anti-channeling fanatics that captured them in season 1. Egwene used a small trickle of One Power to unlock her friend’s chains, and Perrin’s eyes glowed as he growled, almost as though he were “hulking out.” Immediately thereafter, wolves attacked the camp, killing many White Cloaks, but leaving Perrin and Egwene alone.

When a wolf barked at them as they left, Perrin mysteriously told his companion, “He won’t hurt us,” and Egwene replied, “How do you know?” Nothing more was said, but as the wolf ran off, Perrin was clearly proven correct. This leads us to conclude that some sort of connection must exist between him and the wolves, especially since the timing of their attack aligned with the glowing of his eyes. It would seem, therefore, that Perrin has the ability to call upon wolves to aid him when necessary.