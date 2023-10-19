As a parent of a toddler, I admit I have fallen down many a Wiggle-sized Reddit rabbit hole (don’t get me started on Emma and Lachys’ secret romance and then later break up, I’m still recovering). But fresh wiggly riches are still to be found in their new documentary feature.

Having its world premiere at SXSW Sydney, Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles traces the evolution of the beloved Australian children’s entertainment group from “just four mates who made a record” in 1991 to a multi-million-dollar brand and triple j hottest 100 winners.

Through the tears (to be fair, I am a parent of a toddler so one of us is about to cry at any given moment), I managed to glean these five surprising facts from the new doco.

The Wiggles when they first started out.(Supplied: Prime Video)

1. Hot Potato was originally Hot Tamale

Hot Potato is an icon, a legend, she is the moment. But before it became the hit that made The Wiggles their name, it was actually about a hot tamale.

Penned by John Field, the brother of Blue Wiggle Anthony — the only original Wiggle left in the group — the band decided to go with the more relatable potato in the lyrics.

This is a shame, since tamales are truly delicious and deserve more recognition, though I hear from experts on the ground that it’s hard to find the right kind of masa flour to make them in Australia.

2. No one wanted to be the Yellow Wiggle

Greg was the slowest to grab the skivvies so ended up with the dud colour: yellow.

Luckily Greg, then Emma, and now Tsehay and Evie have made the initially rejected colour sparkle in their own distinct ways (see: bow and sunflowers) and one could argue — particularly since the Emma era — that the Yellow Wiggle may be the most popular one of all.

Evie, Greg and Tsehay Wiggles.(Supplied: Prime Video)

3. ABC producers said The Wiggles made them cringe and wanted to cut Dorothy

In the mid-90s, The Wiggles took their increasingly popular work to the ABC (the fine publishers of this website), but producers were not really buying the four-grown-men-in-various-coloured-skivvies’ schtick, and were particularly critical of side character Dorothy the dinosaur.

In those producers’ defence, the costume for Dorothy, who at the time was played by Red Wiggle Murray’s wife Meg, consisted of a dinosaur top and hat plus … blue jeans.

But The Wiggles knew they were onto something, so they independently produced their series, with Dorothy included, and the rest is history (my daughter now calls all dinosaurs Dorothy).

4. While we’re on the topic of dinosaurs, The Wiggles outshone Barney

On The Wiggles’ first US tour in 1999, they found themselves playing to audiences of five (including their publicists).

That was until they got their big break: opening on Barney & Friends, where they outshone the main purple attraction.

The success of that guest spot ultimately nabbed them a slot on a little place called The Disney Channel (!) in 2002 and, after that, things really went gangbusters for the Aussies in the US, leading them to sell out New York’s Madison Square Gardens 12 times over.

The Wiggles at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, 2001.(Supplied: Prime Video)

5. The propeller move is taken from Jesus Christ Superstar

After more than 20 years with the band, three of the four original members hung up their skivvies in 2012.

The new line-up — featuring the group’s first woman (sacre bleu!) Wiggle — was greeted with criticism and some pretty yucky comments.

But the haters were soon silenced by the catchiness of a new hit (that has often salvaged an almost catastrophic nappy change in our household): Do The Propeller.

Like all good Wiggles tunes, the song features easy-to-follow dance moves (another prime example: Rock-A-Bye Your Bear). In this case, it was the chorus’ propeller move that captured the hearts and bodies of a new generation of Wiggles fans. But, as the documentary reveals, Anthony pinched it from the dance moves of 70s rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar.

Thank you Jesus/The Wiggles.

Hot Potato: The Story of The Wiggles is streaming on Prime Video from October 24.