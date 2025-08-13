This bright, easy-to-find open cluster of young stars looks to some like a flock of birds flying through the sky.

The Wild Duck Cluster (M11), an open star cluster located in the constellation Scutum, is observable approximately two hours post-sunset.

M11, approximately 250 million years old, has a collective magnitude of 5.8, contains nearly 3,000 stars, and spans an area roughly half the size of the full Moon.

M11 is easily visible with binoculars or small telescopes, exhibiting several dozen stars even in low-power instruments.

The cluster’s common name originates from its visual resemblance to a flock of birds in flight, as noted by astronomer William Henry Smyth.

The Wild Duck Cluster, also cataloged as M11, flies high in Scutum this evening about two hours after sunset. Around 10 P.M. local daylight time, you can find it some 40° high in the south, some 3° west-southwest of the tail feathers of Aquila the Eagle.

As an open cluster, M11’s stars are young, estimated at about 250 million years old. Shining collectively at magnitude 5.8, M11’s nearly 3,000 suns cover a region about half the size of the Full Moon and can be spotted in binoculars or any size telescope. This is a great beginner object, with several dozen stars visible in even small beginner scopes. The cluster’s common name comes from astronomer William Henry Smyth, who thought it looked like a flock of wild birds in flight.

Sunrise: 6:10 A.M.

Sunset: 7:59 P.M.

Moonrise: 10:12 P.M.

Moonset: 11:01 A.M.

Moon Phase: Waning gibbous (77%)

*Times for sunrise, sunset, moonrise, and moonset are given in local time from 40° N 90° W. The Moon’s illumination is given at 12 P.M. local time from the same location.