Geoffrey of Monmouth says 15-year-old Arthur was crowned king by hereditary right anyway, but later authors presumably thought the succession would not be that straightforward if Arthur was not Uther’s legitimate heir. This is why we get the story of the sword in the stone, with whoever pulls the sword from the stone being Uther’s rightful successor, which is first told in a late 12th century French poem Merlin, by Robert de Boron.

Arthur also has a number of half-siblings, nephews, and sometimes a son. The exact number, their names, their ages, and their exact relationship to Arthur tend to vary a lot between different versions of the story. In Malory’s version, Arthur has three sisters, all the children of Igraine and her first husband, the Duke of Tintagel. The younger two are the witch Morgan le Fay and Elaine, who doesn’t do very much. The oldest is Morgause, who is married to a King Lot, an enemy of Arthur. Morgause, spying on Arthur for her husband, sleeps with Arthur without either of them realising they are brother and sister, and conceives Mordred, who is therefore both Arthur’s nephew and his illegitimate son.

Malory seems to have introduced the incest idea, but Mordred is usually Arthur’s nephew, foster-son, son, or some combination of those three. More consistently, from Geoffrey of Monmouth onwards, Mordred rebels against Arthur and both are killed in the final battle between their armies.

The Winter King plays around with the family relationships a little, but keeps them fairly similar to the most popular traditions. In this version, Uther looks down on Arthur for being illegitimate and calls him the “son of a whore”, which suggests a slightly different backstory, as traditionally even Uther did not blame Igraine for sleeping with him when she thought her was her husband. Cornwell’s book did follow tradition in making baby Mordred Arthur’s nephew, the son of another Mordred, a legitimate son of Uther killed at the beginning of the story. In the TV version, however, there is a time jump between the death of the older Mordred and the birth of baby Mordred, who is in this version Uther’s legitimate son himself, making him Arthur’s half-brother, though the age difference keeps Arthur’s role as his relative and protector the same. We also meet Arthur’s half-sister Morgan, but instead of being the legitimate daughter of Arthur’s mother Igraine and her first husband, in this version Morgan is another illegitimate child of Uther.

Merlin, Nimue , and Morgan

One or two major characters from Arthurian legend were left out of Cornwell’s version in The Winter King, most notably the tyrannical British King Vortigern, who is often an early enemy. Most of the main players are here, though, or will turn up later. Early episodes introduce us to three especially important and often mysterious characters; Merlin, Nimue, and Morgan.

Merlin, or Myrddin (pronounced “Mir-thin” and not, as Stargate SG-1 put it, “Mir-dan”) is a prophet and a magician who first shows up in Geoffrey of Monmouth. Geoffrey seems to have conflated the Welsh Myrddin with the role Ambrosius (the last Roman) plays in Nennius as a young advisor to Vortigern, and then he added quite a bit more material. The early 13th century French poem Merlin, by Robert de Boron, made Merlin more explicitly Christian (as well as adding the story of the sword in the stone). Some 20th century scholars thought that, if there was a historical Merlin, he might have been a Druid and an advisor to kings, a bit like a shaman. That is more or less the way he is depicted in The Winter King, except that he also rules over his own area of Avalon.