When I think of wetlands, my mind automatically travels to the warmer summer months. I picture the beautiful greenery, the warm sunlight sparkling on the water, and I can almost hear birds call, frogs croak and reeds rustle.

When winter rolls around, the beauty that I associate with wetlands disappears underneath layers of ice and snow. Wetlands in the winter might look completely lifeless—the opposite of what we see in the spring and summer—but that could not be further from the truth. Underneath all that snow and ice, wetlands are working overtime to support the environment, nearby communities, and provide a safe winter hideaway for all sorts of critters.

What happens to wetlands in the winter?

Even in the winter, wetlands continue to work hard to prevent floods, clean water and store carbon. The winter is actually a crucial time for wetlands as they prepare for spring renewal.

As wetlands freeze over, the newly formed ice acts like a blanket, protecting life hidden beneath like fish, frogs and turtles. These and other wetland creatures escape the cold and flee to the warmer temperatures of the waters below. The icy layer also helps to ensure that all of the essential processes that happen within our wetlands such as nutrient cycling (the movement of nutrients to living and non living things) can continue feeding the wetland despite the harsh environment above the ice.

Once spring rolls around, the snow and ice starts to gradually melt away. The winter melt steadily filters through the wetland and eventually replenishes our rivers, lakes, and groundwater systems, which are an essential source of drinking water for some regions. The release of the melt is slow, and for good reason—to prevent floods. This is one of the many superpowers of our wetlands.

Protecting wetlands year-round

Wetlands are powerhouse ecosystems 24/7, all year round. Frozen wetlands play a vital role in the environment, helping to maintain balance in our communities and the natural world.

Unfortunately, Southern Ontario has already lost more than 72 per cent of its original wetlands. Our remaining wetlands are at risk of being drained and paved to make way for poorly planned, sprawling development projects. These projects are enabled by a weakening of provincial environmental protections.

We can’t sit back and allow the destruction of our last remaining wetlands. As one of the most productive ecosystems in the world, we have to protect them.