Like many people that near their eighteenth birthday, the Xbox 360 will soon lose support from its parent company. Today, an announcement on Xbox Wire revealed that the Xbox 360 store will be shutting down on July 29, 2024. This means you will no longer be able to purchase games or DLC on the console, and the Microsoft Movies & TV app will stop working altogether.

However, the post makes it clear that content bought beforehand will still be playable after the cutoff date, so digital games on the 360 should still work just fine, and you’ll always be able to re-download them. Games with online multiplayer features will also still be functional, though that exists on more of a game-by-game basis. For example, the servers of many Halo games have already been shut down. And while the Microsoft Movies & TV app will no longer work on the 360, your content there transfers to anywhere else you have the app.

Additionally, backwards compatible 360 games will still be available to purchase and play on the Xbox One and Series X/S. While this doesn’t encompass every game on the 360 store, it does cover most of the platform’s most popular titles. Xbox linked its full list of backwards compatible games in today’s announcement post. Here’s the most recent batch from November 2021:

For more Xbox 360 nostalgia, you can revisit our top 25 Xbox 360 games of all time.

Are there any Xbox 360 games you’ll be rushing to grab before the store closes? Let us know in the comments!