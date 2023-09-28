Team Xbox is so excited to see the initial response to the Xbox Mastercard with the first group of Xbox Insiders! We’re happy to announce that we’re opening up the Preview to another group of Xbox Insiders starting today. You can find out if you’ve been selected by checking the Xbox Insider Hub and looking for the Xbox Mastercard activity under the Previews section.

Also, don’t forget we are rolling out the Xbox Mastercard Preview in waves. If you do not see it available this week, check back next week. If you are not an Xbox Insider, you can join the Xbox Insider Program for free by downloading the Xbox Insider Hub on console or Windows PC.

For those of you who have already joined, and for those of you who are part of today’s expansion, you will notice a new Activity for you in the Xbox Insider Hub in the Previews section. Thanks to your feedback we’ve made improvements to the application process to make it simpler and more actionable. Keep the feedback coming!

How to get Xbox Insider support and share your feedback

If you’re an Xbox Insider looking for support, please join our community on the Xbox Insider subreddit. Official Xbox staff, moderators, and fellow Xbox Insiders are there to help. We always recommend adding to threads with the same issue before posting a brand new one. This helps us support you the best we can! Don’t forget to use “Report a problem” before posting—the information shared in both places helps us understand your issue better.

Thank you to every Xbox Insider in the subreddit today. We love that it has become such a friendly and community-driven hub of conversation and support.

