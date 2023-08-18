Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming Bollywood film Jawan has generated significant buzz, with the makers having already released a preview, posters, and two songs, including Zinda Banda & chaleya. Anticipation is building among audiences as they eagerly await the release of the film’s trailer, which is set to be unveiled in the coming days. The excitement surrounding the film is palpable, and fans are eagerly looking forward to its release.

The leading distribution house in Kerala, Sree Gokulam Movies, has bought the rights to screen Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. They paid the highest price ever for a Bollywood movie.

SRK’s ‘Jawan’ Bags 50 Crore Deal with Gokulam Movies for Kerala & Tamil Nadu

Kerala industry tracker Ab George revealed that Gokulam Movies shelled out a whopping non-refundable royalty of 50 crores to secure the rights. This is the largest distribution deal ever for a Bollywood movie in the South Indian market.

The distribution house in Kerala, Gokulam Movies, will screen Jawan through Dream Big Films while Red Giant Movies, the market leader, will handle the release in Tamil Nadu. The movie has created a huge buzz in these two states and it is likely to be a big hit.

This is the third consecutive big film that Gokulam Movies has bought after Rajinikanth’s Jailer and Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo in Kerala. Jailer is still running in theaters and has become an all-time blockbuster success in the state with a gross of over 37 crores in just 8 days.

Jawan Overseas Advance Booking Begins

Amidst this, there is another piece of news that has surfaced regarding Jawan. The advance booking for the film’s overseas release has commenced in several countries, particularly in the Middle East region. Distributor in overseas are actively sharing this information on their social media pages, generating further buzz among international audiences. Yash Raj Films has taken the responsibility of releasing Jawan in the overseas market, underlining their commitment to expanding the film’s reach beyond domestic boundaries.

About SRK’s Jawan

Jawan is a film directed by Atlee Kumar and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. It features Shah Rukh Khan in a double role, along with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, and Sanya Malhotra. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt also make special appearances in the film. The film is set to release on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages, both in 2D and IMAX format.

