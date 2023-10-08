There are a host of corporate actions scheduled for this week. India Infrastructure Trust will trade ex-dividend, while Themis Medicare, Gujarat Themis Biosyn will trade ex-split. Whereas, shares of four companies — Jonjua Overseas, Advance Lifestyles, MRP Agro and RMC Switchgear — will trade ex-bonus this week.

Shares of Sigachi Industries (Rs 10 to Re 1) on Monday, October 9, while Gujarat Themis Biosyn ( Rs 5 to Re 1) and Themis Medicare (Rs 10 to Re 1) on Tuesday, October 10, will ex-split.

A stock split is usually done to increase the liquidity of the stock in the market. On the ex-split date, investors who are holding the stock until the record date will receive the new shares in demat accounts and the stock price will be adjusted according to the split ratio.

Meanwhile, On Saturday, October 14, India Infrastructure Trust will trade ex-dividend.

The ex-dividend date is when the price of the equity shares of a company gets adjusted for the dividend payout. It is one or two working days before the record date. All the shareholders whose names appear in the company’s list by the end of the record date will be eligible to receive dividends.

Whereas, Jonjua Overseas (9:50) on Tuesday, Advance Lifestyles (1:1), MRP Agro (2:1) and RMC Switchgears (1:2) on Friday will trade ex-bonus.

A company issues bonus shares for their shareholders in order to increase the liquidity of the stock as well as with the aim to decrease its stock price to make it affordable for investors.Bonus shares are fully paid additional shares issued by a company to its existing shareholders. When a firm issues bonus shares, its shareholders do not have to incur any extra costs to get them. The number of bonus shares you receive depends on the number of shares of the firm you already hold.

The bonus shares once allotted will rank pari‐passu in all respects and carry the same rights as the existing equity shares and will be entitled to participate in full in any dividend and other corporate actions recommended.

