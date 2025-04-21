This present study investigates the distribution pattern of Poecilotheria spiders along the foothills of the Western Ghats of Tamil Nadu, focusing on habitat preference, altitudinal variations, and the merit of Local Ecological Knowledge (LEK) to identifying species presence. Data collection involved exclusive field visits and questionnaire surveys with 749 respondents, revealing a significant gap in Poecilotheria distribution studies. The questionnaire survey revealed a widespread distribution of Poecilotheria spiders across the study area. The spiders were found to inhabit a diverse range of host trees and habitats, from low-lying areas to higher altitudes suggesting their adaptability to different habitats. Statistical analysis demonstrated significant correlations between species sightings and demographic variables, such as age, gender, and occupation. The study underscores the importance of local people’s knowledge in identifying the species distribution. Also, the study highlights the urgent need for species conservation from various threats to the species and habitat.

ASHIK, M. MOHAMED, N. EZHILARASI, and L. ISAIARASU. 2025. “The Distribution Pattern of Poecilotheria Spiders (Mygalomorphae: Theraphosidae) Along the Foothills of the Western Ghats of Tamil Nadu, India With a Note on the Local Ecological Knowledge (LEK) on Large-Bodied Spiders”. UTTAR PRADESH JOURNAL OF ZOOLOGY 46 (8):141-51.

https://doi.org/10.56557/upjoz/2025/v46i84901.