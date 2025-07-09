Abstract

Two new species of Brazilian Amazon theraphosids are described. A new species of Guyruita Guadanucci, Lucas, Indicatti & Yamamoto, 2007, Guyruita tepequem sp. nov. is described based on a male from the State of Roraima. It differs from all other Guyruita species by the male palp having the bulb embolus with a distal torsion and the color pattern with an ovoid large clear spot on the center of the abdomen dorsum. A new species of Jambu Miglio, Perafán & Pérez-Miles, 2024, Jambu yanomami sp. nov., is herein described based on male and female from the State of Amazonas, Brazil. Jambu yanomami sp. nov. differs from those of all other congeners by the male palp lacking a paraembolic apophysis on the ring-shaped keel and a short embolus, whereas the female is unique in the spermathecae having two separate receptacles. After examining the female holotype of Proshapalopus variegatus Caporiacco, 1955, presently included in Hapalopus Ausserer, 1875, we transfer the species to Chromatopelma Schmidt, 1995 and consider it a junior synonym of Chromatopelma cyaneopubescens Strand, 1907.