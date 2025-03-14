We redescribe and illustrate the male of Thrixopelma ockerti Schmidt, 1994 presenting the first analysis of keels on the palpal bulb. Additionally, a new species Thrixopelma kimraykawsaki sp. nov. is described and illustrated from Peru, along with data on its natural history. This new species is known from Abancay, department of Apurimac, can be distinguished from other species by having a palpal bulb bearing a tegular heel, a spatu-late embolus with well developed prolateral keels, and the presence of a retrolateral keel. Females are differentiated from other known Thrixopelma species by the shape of the spermathecae and the number of labial cuspules.

West, Rick.,Fiorella Signorotto, Nelson Ferretti,Juan C. Chaparro,José A. Ochoa,2025). The genus Thrixopelma Schmidt, 1994 from Peru: redescription of the male of T. ockerti Schmidt,1994 (Araneae: Theraphosidae: Theraphosinae), and a new species. Arachnology. 20. 107-114.