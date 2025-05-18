I almost fainted when I saw the cost of a business class ticket to Australia.

Eight. Thousand. Dollars.

Meanwhile, economy tickets were about $1,200 — so I did what most people do. I booked the cheapest seat and braced for 15 hours of leg cramps.

But then something cool happened. A few days before my flight, I got an email offering a last-minute upgrade. For just a few hundred bucks more, I could upgrade to premium economy. And for less than a thousand, I could snag business class! Lie-flat seat, better meals, the whole deal.

You don’t have to pay full price to fly business or first class. There are sneaky ways to score serious upgrades for way fewer miles (or dollars).

Here are some tricks to try before your next big trip.

1. Use points and miles strategically

Many airlines allow you to use frequent flyer miles to upgrade from economy to business class. One of the best ways to earn miles is with a travel rewards credit card. Some of the best cards can earn upwards of 5x points or miles per dollar you spend.

If you don’t have enough miles for a full upgrade, you can pay with a mix of miles and cash. This can save you hundreds compared to booking business class outright.

Let your points do the heavy lifting. Check out our best travel cards to upgrade your travel.

2. Bid for an upgrade

Some airlines let you throw in a lowball offer for a business class seat. It’s like eBay, but for legroom. If they accept your bid, you’re sipping bubbly at 35,000 feet for a fraction of the original seat price.

How to increase your chances bidding for upgrades:

Bid slightly above the minimum: Since most people bid just the minimum, you can win with just a few dollars more.

Since most people bid just the minimum, you can win with just a few dollars more. Factor in demand: Look at the seating chart if possible and see if there’s a ton of availability in the cabin. Low demand means you can bid less.

Look at the seating chart if possible and see if there’s a ton of availability in the cabin. Low demand means you can bid less. Be patient: Bidding closer to the flight date can sometimes increase your chances of winning an upgrade.

3. Take advantage of airline loyalty status

Most airline loyalty programs are free to join, so there’s no harm in becoming a member. While business class upgrades are usually offered to frequent flyers, even lower-tier status levels can get you discounted upgrade offers at check-in.

Also, some airline credit cards offer automatic elite perks that can help with upgrades.

Psst! Want VIP lounge access before your flight? Check out these top luxury credit cards that can get you in the door.

4. Ask at check-in or the gate

Sometimes, the simplest strategy is just asking. You don’t have to be a sweet-talker or come up with a sob story. Just be authentic.

If business class seats are available, some airlines offer last-minute upgrades at heavily discounted rates when you check in online or at the airport. You can also ask the gate agent if any upgrades are available. This works best if you’re polite and traveling alone, and the flight isn’t oversold.

5. Fly during off-peak times

Traveling during off-peak times increases your chances of securing an upgrade. That’s because flights are less likely to be full, and business class tickets are cheaper to come by.

Red-eye and midday flights tend to have more availability compared to popular morning and evening routes. And mid-week days like Tuesdays and Wednesdays are less busy than weekends.

A little planning can unlock big upgrades. Don’t settle for cramped seats if you don’t have to.