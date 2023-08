The 2022 BMW iX xDrive50. Tim Levin/Insider 13. BMW Problems per 100 vehicles: 184

GMC 12. GMC Problems per 100 vehicles: 175

Mazda 6. Mazda 11. Mazda Problems per 100 vehicles: 174

The 2022 Cadillac Escalade Sport. Tim Levin/Insider 10. Cadillac Problems per 100 vehicles: 173

The Dodge Charger. Stellantis 9. Dodge Problems per 100 vehicles: 172

The 2023 Nissan Z. Alanis King 8. Nissan (Tie) Problems per 100 vehicles: 170

The 2022 Mini Hardtop. Mini 8. Mini (Tie) Problems per 100 vehicles: 170

The Hyundai Tucson Hybrid. Hyundai 8. Hyundai (Tie) Problems per 100 vehicles: 170

The 2023 Toyota Prius. Toyota 7. Toyota Problems per 100 vehicles: 168

The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV. Mitsubishi 6. Mitsubishi Problems per 100 vehicles: 167

The 2022 Chevrolet Equinox. Chevrolet 5. Chevrolet Problems per 100 vehicles: 162

The Buick Enclave. Buick 4. Buick Problems per 100 vehicles: 159

The Kia Sorento Hybrid. Alanis King 3. Kia Problems per 100 vehicles: 152

2021 Genesis GV80. Genesis 2. Genesis Problems per 100 vehicles: 144