





Just in time for Halloween, RV Trader has published a list of the 43 scariest roads in the United States. The publication was guided toward its picks by travelers’ accounts of the creepiest thoroughfares they’d encountered, as well as local legends. The list provides spooky season road trippers with a plethora of possible destinations.

Some of the roads to make the list—such as Pond Run Road in New Richmond, OH, home to the infamous “Hookman” known to teenage daters—are well known to enthusiasts of urban legends. A great many of the choices, though, will be unknown to many.

Of the most startling inclusions, Bandage Man of Cannon Beach, OR’s Highway 101 certainly must top the list. Legend has it the towering monster, covered head to toe in bloody medical gauze, was a WWII-era sawmill worker in the area. One day, during a rainstorm, the unfortunate man slipped and fell onto a blade which left deep wounds up and down his body. He escaped the ambulance that came to retrieve him, and now he terrifies young couples parked on the side of the road.

If you’re on the other side of the country, you can take a trip to Yorktown, VA’s Crawford Road bridge. Travelers have witnessed ghosts of Revolutionary and Civil War-era soldiers hanging from the bridge, along with an apparition of a woman in a wedding dress.

For those less inclined towards ghosts and ghouls, there are also thoroughfares on the list where one can allegedly spot aliens, sasquatches, or Voodoo queens.

The full list published by RV Trader includes 43 stops in just about every state and is well worth checking out if you have any inclination for the supernatural.

Northeast

Jeremy Swamp Road, Southbury, CT

Route 2A, Haynesville, ME

Dudley Road, Bedford, MA

Essex Street, Salem, MA

Clinton Road, West Milford, NJ

Whiskey Hollow Road, Van Buren, NY

Kelly Road, Ohioville, PA

Molly Stark Trail, Woodford, VT

Midwest

Archer Avenue, Chicago, IL

South Burlingame Road, Dragoon, KS

Route 310, Roseau, MN

Route 66, Villa Ridge, MO

Seven Sisters Road, Nebraska City, NE

Pond Run Road, New Richmond, OH

Bloody Bride Bridge & Boy Scout Lane, Stevens Point, WI

Bray Road, Elkhorn, WI

South

Selma Highway, Prattville, AL

Highway 1, AR

Interstate 4, Sanford, FL

River Street, Savannah, GA

Coral Hill Road, Glasgow, KY

Mona Lisa Drive, New Orleans, LA

Nash Road, Columbus, MS

Heartbeat Bridge, Columbus County, NC

Cherokee Falls Bridge, Blacksburg, SC

Fleetwood Drive, Greenville, SC

Roaring Fork Motor Trail, Gatlinburg, TN

Goatman’s Bridge, Denton, TX

Stagecoach Road, Marshall, TX

Crawford Road, Yorktown, VA

Messick Road, Poquoson, VA

Pocahontas Parkway, Henrico County, VA

Railroad Ditch Road, Suffolk, VA

West

Chena Hot Springs Road, Fairbanks, AK

Ortega Ridge Road, Montecito, CA

Prospector’s Road, Garden Valley, CA

Riverdale Road, Thornton, CO

Route 666, Douglas, AZ

Route 375, Rachel, NV

Sandhill Road, Las Vegas, NV

Pali Highway, Oahu, HI