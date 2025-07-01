The cleaning industry proved its staying power during the Covid-19 pandemic, as demand for sanitation and disinfection services surged and never fully let up. As a result, cleaning franchises have emerged as one of the most recession-resistant categories in franchising. With relatively low startup costs, flexible business models and strong recurring revenue potential, these brands offer accessible entry points for aspiring entrepreneurs. The brands on this list earned spots in Entrepreneur‘s 2025 Franchise 500 thanks to their resilience, scalability and continued growth.

Related: Considering franchise ownership? Get started now to find your personalized list of franchises that match your lifestyle, interests and budget.

1. Servpro

Founded: 1967

1967 Franchising since: 1969

1969 Overall rank: 15

15 Number of units: 2,284

2,284 Change in units: +18.3% over 3 years

+18.3% over 3 years Initial investment: $241,270 – $301,775

$241,270 – $301,775 Leadership: Brett Ponton, CEO

Brett Ponton, CEO Parent company: Commodore Parent Holdings LLC

Servpro leads the cleaning and restoration category with over 2,200 locations across the U.S. and Canada, backed by decades of experience and deep industry partnerships. Ranked #15 on Entrepreneur‘s 2025 Franchise 500 and #1 in its category, the brand offers franchisees robust training, a strong referral pipeline through insurance providers and proprietary tech systems. With steady demand for disaster recovery services, Servpro provides a scalable and resilient business model.

Related: Setting the Standard — When Disaster Strikes, This Top Franchise Is Making a Difference

2. Stratus Building Solutions

Founded: 2004

2004 Franchising since: 2006

2006 Overall rank: 23

23 Number of units: 4,182

4,182 Change in units: +73% over 3 years

+73% over 3 years Initial investment: $4,450 – $79,750

$4,450 – $79,750 Leadership: Doug Flaig, CEO

Doug Flaig, CEO Parent company: SBS Franchising LLC

Stratus Building Solutions stands out in the commercial cleaning sector, ranking #23 on Entrepreneur‘s 2025 Franchise 500 and earning top honors for fastest-growing and affordable franchises. With over 4,000 eco-friendly units across the U.S. and Canada, the brand supports unit and master franchisees through comprehensive training, exclusive territories and proprietary tech systems. Low startup costs and a recurring-revenue model — centered on long-term commercial contracts — make Stratus scalable, resilient and ideal for entrepreneurs seeking a recession-resistant, mission-driven business.

Related: Here’s how we determined the annual Franchise 500 ranking — and what we learned from the data.

3. The Maids

Founded: 1979

1979 Franchising since: 1981

1981 Overall rank: 34

34 Number of units: 1,628

1,628 Change in units: +5.9% over 3 years

+5.9% over 3 years Initial investment: $80,880 – $158,900

$80,880 – $158,900 Leadership: Dan Kirwan, CEO

Dan Kirwan, CEO Parent company: The Maids Int’l.

The Maids is a leading residential cleaning franchise, founded in 1979 and franchising since 1981, now with more than 1,600 locations across the U.S. and Canada. Ranked #34 on Entrepreneur‘s 2025 Franchise 500 and consistently listed among the fastest-growing in the home-cleaning category, it offers a proven team-based cleaning system, extensive training and exclusive territories. With moderate startup costs and a recurring revenue model, The Maids provides a scalable, lifestyle-friendly business built for service-focused entrepreneurs.

Related: After Decades of Hard Work, This Couple Is Living the Entrepreneurial Dream. Here’s How They Achieved Generational Wealth

4. Anago Cleaning Systems

Founded: 1989

1989 Franchising since: 1991

1991 Overall rank: 44

44 Number of units: 1,873

1,873 Change in units: +9% over 3 years

+9% over 3 years Initial investment: $11,265 – $68,250

$11,265 – $68,250 Leadership: Adam Povlitz, CEO & president

Adam Povlitz, CEO & president Parent company: Anago Cleaning Systems

Anago Cleaning Systems is a top-tier commercial cleaning franchise, ranked #44 on Entrepreneur‘s 2025 Franchise 500 and recognized as one of the fastest-growing and most affordable brands under $50,000. With nearly 1,900 existing locations, the system offers both unit and master franchise models — perfect for hands-on owners or executives building regional networks. Franchisees benefit from robust training, marketing support, exclusive territories and recurring revenue from long-term contracts. Low startup costs and scalable operations make Anago ideal for entrepreneurs seeking resilient, growth-oriented opportunities.

Related: She Was a Lawyer with No Restaurant Experience. Now, She’s Reviving an Iconic Restaurant Chain.

5. Paul Davis Restoration

Founded: 1966

1966 Franchising since: 1970

1970 Overall rank: 65

65 Number of units: 316

316 Change in units: +19.2% over 3 years

+19.2% over 3 years Initial investment: $285,800 – $737,400

$285,800 – $737,400 Leadership: Rich Wilson, CEO & president

Rich Wilson, CEO & president Parent company: FS Brands, Inc.

Founded in 1966 and franchising since 1970, Paul Davis Restoration operates over 300 locations across the U.S. and Canada, specializing in cleanup and reconstruction after fire, water, mold and storm damage. Ranked #65 on Entrepreneur‘s 2025 Franchise 500, the brand continues to grow thanks to strong insurance industry relationships, proprietary tech tools and comprehensive franchisee training. With moderate startup costs and a recession-resistant model, Paul Davis offers a reliable path into the restoration industry.

Related: She Quit Her Corporate Job to Sell a Refreshing Summer Staple — Then Made $38,000 the First Week and $1 Million Year 1

6. Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting

Founded: 1991

1991 Franchising since: 1992

1992 Overall rank: 77

77 Number of units: 11,266

11,266 Change in units: +7.5% over 3 years

+7.5% over 3 years Initial investment: $4,830 – $58,070

$4,830 – $58,070 Leadership: Gary Bauer, brand president

Gary Bauer, brand president Parent company: Empower Brands

Jan‑Pro Cleaning & Disinfecting is a leader in commercial cleaning, ranked #77 on Entrepreneur‘s 2025 Franchise 500 and consistently top-rated in its category. With over 11,000 units across the U.S. and Canada — growing steadily over the past three years — the brand offers a home‑based model with low-to-moderate startup costs. Franchisees benefit from comprehensive certification training, exclusive territories, proprietary tech and built‑in client pipelines from long-term contracts.

Related: 70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

7. Corvus Janitorial Systems

Founded: 2004

2004 Franchising since: 2004

2004 Overall rank: 78

78 Number of units: 2,253

2,253 Change in units: +47.7% over 3 years

+47.7% over 3 years Initial investment: $7,575 – $32,500

$7,575 – $32,500 Leadership: Brennen Randquist, co-CEO

Brennen Randquist, co-CEO Parent company: Corvus Holdings LLC

Corvus Janitorial Systems is a rising force in the commercial cleaning sector, ranking #78 on Entrepreneur‘s 2025 Franchise 500 after a major leap in recent years. Founded in 2004, the brand has expanded to over 2,250 units across North America. Known for its low-cost, home-based model — with startup costs under $35,000 — Corvus offers franchisees comprehensive training, exclusive territories and recurring revenue from long-term contracts, making it an accessible and scalable business in a resilient industry.

Related: How to Turn Big Business Moments Into Lasting Brand Momentum

8. Molly Maid

Founded: 1979

1979 Franchising since: 1979

1979 Overall rank: 83

83 Number of units: 456

456 Change in units: +8% over 3 years

+8% over 3 years Initial investment: $138,300 – $196,200

$138,300 – $196,200 Leadership: Marla Mock, brand president

Marla Mock, brand president Parent company: Neighborly

Molly Maid is a trusted name in residential cleaning, backed by more than four decades of experience and the support of parent company Neighborly. With nearly 475 locations across the U.S. and Canada, the brand ranks #83 on Entrepreneur‘s 2025 Franchise 500. Known for its team-based model and strong recurring customer base, Molly Maid offers franchisees robust training, marketing support and a flexible, service-oriented business with moderate startup costs and consistent consumer demand.

9. PuroClean

Founded: 1990

1990 Franchising since: 1991

1991 Overall rank: 93

93 Number of units: 471

471 Change in units: +20% over 3 years

+20% over 3 years Initial investment: $95,530 – $245,920

$95,530 – $245,920 Leadership: Timothy Courtney, VP of franchise development

Timothy Courtney, VP of franchise development Parent company: PuroSystems LLC

PuroClean delivers emergency restoration services for water, fire, mold and biohazard damage, operating nearly 500 locations across North America. Ranked #93 on Entrepreneur‘s 2025 Franchise 500, the brand has shown steady growth in both units and revenue. Franchisees benefit from in-depth training, strong insurance partnerships and a recession-resistant business model. PuroClean also promotes diversity and leadership through its PuroWomen’s Growth Group, empowering women to thrive in a traditionally male-dominated industry.

Related: ‘Send a Man Next Time’: How an Entrepreneur and Her Daughters Built a $2.5 Million Franchise in a Male-Dominated Field

10. Stanley Steemer

Founded: 1947

1947 Franchising since: 1972

1972 Overall rank: 105

105 Number of units: 269

269 Change in units: +0% over 3 years

+0% over 3 years Initial investment: $147,210 – $427,195

$147,210 – $427,195 Leadership: Justin Bates, president

Justin Bates, president Parent company: Stanley Steemer Int’l. Inc.

Stanley Steemer is a trusted leader in carpet and hard-surface cleaning, with roots dating back to 1947 and franchising since the early 1970s. The network now includes about 270 locations across the U.S., offering carpet and upholstery cleaning, air-duct sanitation, tile and grout care and emergency water restoration. Ranked #105 on Entrepreneur‘s 2025 Franchise 500, the brand combines a reputation for quality hot-water extraction, solid community presence and moderate startup costs — making it a compelling service-based franchise opportunity.

Related: How I Turned a Failing Business Into a $1 Million Powerhouse in Just 6 Months