Starting a franchise doesn’t have to drain your savings or saddle you with massive debt. In 2025, ambitious entrepreneurs can tap into top-tier franchise opportunities for under $25,000. These affordable, Franchise 500-ranked businesses cover a diverse array of industries — including travel, fitness, business services and education — and provide a straightforward path to business ownership. Regardless of if you’re aiming to supplement your income, pivot careers or finally launch your entrepreneurial dream, these budget-friendly franchises offer the tools, training and support needed to set you up for success.

1. Stratus Building Solutions

Founded: 2004

2004 Franchising since: 2006

2006 Overall Rank: 23

23 Number of units: 4,182

4,182 Change in units: +73% over 3 years

+73% over 3 years Initial investment: $4,450 – $79,750

$4,450 – $79,750 Leadership: Doug Flaig, CEO

Doug Flaig, CEO Parent company: SBS Franchising LLC

Stratus Building Solutions offers a low-cost way to break into the commercial cleaning industry, with startup fees starting under $5,000. Known for its eco-friendly approach and flexible ownership options, the brand has grown rapidly in recent years — making it a solid choice for entrepreneurs looking for a part-time start or a scalable business in a stable sector.

2. Dream Vacations

Founded: 1991

1991 Franchising since: 1992

1992 Overall Rank: 41

41 Number of units: 2,078

2,078 Change in units: +39.7% over 3 years

+39.7% over 3 years Initial investment: $2,590 – $21,870

$2,590 – $21,870 Leadership: Brad and Jeff Tolkin, co-CEOs/chairmen

Brad and Jeff Tolkin, co-CEOs/chairmen Parent company: World Travel Holdings

Dream Vacations offers one of the most accessible franchise opportunities in the travel industry, with startup costs beginning at just a few thousand dollars. This home-based business model is designed for maximum flexibility, allowing franchisees to work from anywhere while selling cruises, resort packages and custom vacations. With no need for office space or inventory, it’s an appealing option for those looking to break into entrepreneurship with minimal overhead. Whether you’re starting part-time or aiming to build a full-time travel business, Dream Vacations provides comprehensive training, ongoing support and a proven system to help franchisees succeed.

3. Anago Cleaning Systems

Founded: 1989

1989 Franchising since: 1991

1991 Overall Rank: 44

44 Number of units: 1,873

1,873 Change in units: +9.0% over 3 years

+9.0% over 3 years Initial investment: $2,590 – $21,870

$2,590 – $21,870 Leadership: Adam Povlitz, CEO & President

Adam Povlitz, CEO & President Parent company: Anago Cleaning Systems

Anago Cleaning Systems offers a flexible, home-based franchise model that’s well-suited for entrepreneurs looking to start small and scale on their own terms. With a low initial investment, franchisees can launch a commercial cleaning business without the need for a storefront, large staff or daily hands-on involvement. The system is designed to support part-time or full-time operation, making it a strong fit for those balancing other jobs or family commitments. Backed by a robust support system — including training, customer billing and marketing resources — Anago provides a streamlined path into a stable, recession-resistant industry.

4. Cruise Planners

Founded: 1994

1994 Franchising since: 1999

1999 Overall Rank: 70

70 Number of units: 2,961

2,961 Change in units: +11.4% over 3 years

+11.4% over 3 years Initial investment: $1,945 – $20,465

$1,945 – $20,465 Leadership: Michelle Fee, CEO

Michelle Fee, CEO Parent company: CP Franchising LLC

Cruise Planners offers a low-cost, highly flexible way to enter the travel industry, making it an appealing option for aspiring entrepreneurs who want to work from home — or anywhere with Wi-Fi. With a modest initial investment and no need for office space or inventory, franchisees can focus on selling everything from cruises to luxury vacations at their own pace. The model is ideal for part-time or full-time operation and includes access to robust marketing tools, training and ongoing support. Whether you’re new to travel or looking to turn a passion into a business, Cruise Planners provides the structure and freedom to grow on your own terms.

5. Jan-Pro Cleaning and Disinfecting

Founded: 1991

1991 Franchising since: 1992

1992 Overall Rank: 77

77 Number of units: 11,266

11,266 Change in units: +7.5% over 3 years

+7.5% over 3 years Initial investment: $4,830 – $58,070

$4,830 – $58,070 Leadership: Gary Bauer, brand president

Gary Bauer, brand president Parent company: Empower Brands

Jan-Pro Cleaning & Disinfecting offers a low-cost, home-based franchise opportunity built for flexibility and long-term growth. With a modest upfront investment, franchisees can launch a commercial cleaning business that doesn’t require a storefront, staff or prior industry experience. The model supports part-time or full-time operation, making it a strong fit for entrepreneurs looking to ease into ownership or build a scalable business over time. Jan-Pro provides extensive training, brand recognition and built-in support systems such as client acquisition and billing, helping franchisees focus on delivering reliable service.

6. Corvus Janitorial Systems

Founded: 2004

2004 Franchising since: 2004

2004 Overall Rank: 78

78 Number of units: 2,253

2,253 Change in units: +47.7% over 3 years

+47.7% over 3 years Initial investment: $7,575 – $32,500

$7,575 – $32,500 Leadership: Brennen Randquist, co-CEO

Brennen Randquist, co-CEO Parent company: Corvus Holdings LLC

Corvus Janitorial Systems provides an affordable path into the commercial cleaning industry, with startup costs beginning around $7,500. This home-based model is ideal for entrepreneurs who want to build a business with recurring revenue and low overhead. Franchisees receive in-depth training, continuous support and the backing of a growing national network. Ranked #78 on Entrepreneur’s 2025 Franchise 500, Corvus stands out as a smart choice for those looking for flexibility, stability and room to scale.

7. Estrella Insurance

Founded: 1980

1980 Franchising since: 2008

2008 Overall Rank: 172

172 Number of units: 212

212 Change in units: +21.1% over 3 years

+21.1% over 3 years Initial investment: $12,250 – $84,000

$12,250 – $84,000 Leadership: Jose Merille, vice president

Jose Merille, vice president Parent company: Confie Estrella Inc

Estrella Insurance delivers an affordable franchise entry into the insurance market, with initial investments ranging from approximately $12,000 to $84,000. Rooted in a home-based or small-office model, the opportunity allows owners to build a location-focused agency offering auto, home, business and even specialty insurance products. Franchisees receive hands-on training, ongoing marketing support and access to a network of locations across the U.S. Whether you’re seeking a first-time venture or a multi-unit opportunity, Estrella Insurance is a compelling option for entrepreneurs looking for flexibility and long-term potential.

8. Leadership Management International

Founded: 1966

1966 Franchising since: 1966

1966 Overall Rank: 183

183 Number of units: 495

495 Change in units: +3.8% over 3 years

+3.8% over 3 years Initial investment: $20,000 – $27,500

$20,000 – $27,500 Leadership: Randy Slechta, CEO

Randy Slechta, CEO Parent company: Leadership Management International, Inc.

Leadership Management International (LMI) offers a low-overhead, home-based franchise opportunity focused on leadership development and professional coaching. With a low initial investment, it’s an appealing option for entrepreneurs with a background in business, education or consulting who want to help others grow professionally. Franchisees receive comprehensive training, access to proven development programs and ongoing support to build client relationships and grow their practice. Designed for flexibility, LMI allows owners to operate part-time or full-time, making it a strong fit for those looking to launch a purpose-driven business on their own schedule.

9. Sanford Rose Associates

Founded: 1959

1959 Franchising since: 1970

1970 Overall Rank: 195

195 Number of units: 179

179 Change in units: +11.2% over 3 years

+11.2% over 3 years Initial investment: $11,400 – $14,800

$11,400 – $14,800 Leadership: Karen Schmidt, president

Karen Schmidt, president Parent company: Kaye/Bassman Int’l. Corp.

Sanford Rose Associates offers a low-cost path into the executive search and recruiting industry, with startup costs beginning under $15,000. This home-based franchise is ideal for professionals who want to leverage their experience and networks to build a client-focused business on a flexible schedule. With no storefront required, franchisees can operate part-time or full-time while receiving training, branding support and access to a collaborative national network. Backed by decades of industry credibility, Sanford Rose is a strong fit for those seeking a service-driven business with low overhead and high growth potential.

10. American Poolplayers Association

Founded: 1981

1981 Franchising since: 1982

1982 Overall Rank: 229

229 Number of units: 357

357 Change in units: +6.3% over 3 years

+6.3% over 3 years Initial investment: $21,936 – $30,520

$21,936 – $30,520 Leadership: Greg Fletcher, president

Greg Fletcher, president Parent company: American Poolplayers Association, Inc.

The American Poolplayers Association offers a unique franchise opportunity for entrepreneurs who enjoy community engagement and flexible scheduling. With a relatively low startup cost, franchisees organize and manage local amateur pool leagues — no storefront or inventory required. The model is built around recurring revenue from league play and is well-suited for those looking to start part-time or build a full-time business. Franchisees receive training, access to operational tools and ongoing support to help grow their leagues. It’s a hands-on, low-overhead opportunity in a fun, social niche with room to scale.

