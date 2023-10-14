





A current debate online is what kind of person you are when you go somewhere outside the country. Are you a traveler who likes to sightsee and experience as much of the place you’re in as possible or are you a vacationer who prefers to sleep in and relax on your precious time off?

Some tourist attractions are designed for both, offering a place for visitors to take a deep breath while also experiencing a beautiful location in a new environment. A new list from SpaSeekers removes the guesswork, naming the top 50 most relaxing tourist spots around the globe. The report was compiled using traveler reviews and tallying how many times people mention somewhere as being the perfect place to unwind.

Europe claims eight of the world’s top 20 locales, and 18 of the top 50. Don’t expect to find high-traffic hotspots like the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre here; these destinations are strictly designed for visitors to slow down and take in the beauty around them, rather than check off a popular tourist attraction just to say you went there.

Iceland’s Blue Lagoon takes the top spot on the list with more than 4,000 mentions of the word “relaxing” in reviews. Thermal pools reign supreme as the most calming attractions to visit, with Hungary’s Széchenyi baths and England’s Thermae spa coming in second and third place, respectively. Water seems to be a running theme as much of the top 50 includes thermal baths, hot springs, beaches, lakes, and waterways.

Get ready to exhale the stress away on your next trip at one of the top 10 spots: