Animorphs (1996 – 2001) by K.A Applegate

This one is a bit of a cheat, because the Animorphs books have technically been brought to the small screen before, in a two-season adaptation that ran between 1998 and 1999. However, not only was that a very long time ago – and not only do very few people remember it – but crucially, it was rubbish. And while you could (convincingly) argue that the books were also sometimes rubbish, they weren’t always rubbish. When they were good, they were really good (or at least, that’s how I remember it, and I’m damned if I’m going to go back and check). And that goodness deserves an adaptation.

If you’re of a certain age, it’s likely that the Animorphs series – like The Borrible Trilogy for another generation – was your first taste of young adult fiction that felt really dangerous. It followed the lives of a group of human children trying to fight an invasion of Earth by parasitic alien slugs called Yeerks that burrowed into people’s brains in order to take control of them. All these children had to fight back was their anonymity – and the power to transform into any animal they touched, a power that the books mined to thrilling, silly, and often grotesque effect.

While the books – of which there are more than 50 – were frequently goofy, they also dealt with some pretty heavy themes. Child soldiers, terrorism, rampant paranoia, PTSD – hell, by the end of the series, our plucky young teen heroes were literally on trial for war crimes. There’s a lot of scope there for a really exciting, knotty, intense series, full of wonderfully wacky SF concepts – time-travelling space deities playing chess with whole species as pieces! Telepathic alien centaurs! Indestructible pacifist robots! The Howlers (if you know, you know).

Honestly? Above all? I just want a decent adaptation of Book 26.

Someone send a copy to Jeff Bezos.

Ideal format: Ten seasons on Prime Video, enough to adapt all the major stuff but also leave out some of the filler