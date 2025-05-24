Born in Honduras and raised in New York City, Alvarado-Juárez said “Out of the Closets! Into the Streets!” is not just the name of the collection but a call to action.

“Especially as we got to areas where there were residential buildings, the people in the march would chant, would call out the people in the buildings to come down, you know, out of the closets into the street, to come down and join us, which was a very effective way to communicate with different people who were not part of the parade,” Alvarado-Juárez said in an interview.

Back then, in New York City, it wasn’t called a Pride march; it was the Christopher Street Liberation Day March or the Gay Liberation Parade. It began on June 28, 1970 — exactly one year after the 1969 Stonewall Riots.