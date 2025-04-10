



Vitamin supplements have become a staple in many people’s wellness routines, but do they really live up to the promises they make? While some swear by their benefits, conflicting studies have raised concerns, with some even linking daily supplement use to an increased risk of early death. For those planning to include supplements in your daily regimen, you might want to rethink your options, as a doctor in the U.K. warns about supplement scams. Dr. Asif Ahmed, a GP based in the U.K., calls out three supplements that are unlikely to work and are, in fact, a complete waste of money. In a recent Instagram video, he cautioned his followers not to fall for false claims, explaining that taking certain supplements is not only ineffective but could also pose health risks. The first supplement on Dr. Ahmed’s list is multivitamins — pills that combine various vitamins, dietary minerals, and other nutrients intended to support overall well-being. However, Dr. Ahmed explains that combining them is not always the best approach. “With all these vitamins and minerals in one place they’re competing for absorption so you end up absorbing none of them and just waste them,” he said. However, he acknowledges that multivitamin supplements can be necessary for individuals recovering from bariatric surgery. Otherwise, he adds, most people do not need them medically. Another supplement Dr. Ahmed calls out is the use of IV vitamin drops. He points out that despite their hefty cost, there is limited evidence to support the claims that these treatments boost immunity, eliminate toxins improve fitness, or even cure hangovers. “Often people say after they’ve had it they feel better. That’s likely because they’re getting the hydration that they need. The dumping of a large amount of vitamins and minerals into your bloodstream is never going to be a good thing,” he explained. Dr. Ahmed also cautions about the risk of anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction to the treatment in those with allergies. Finally, Dr. Ahmed warns against weight loss powders, which he describes as the worst scam out there. He explains that any benefits people experience are more likely due to the fasting and exercise routines they follow, rather than the powders themselves. “These are ludicrous, some companies charge up to £200(~$250) a month for a powder that has very minimal fiber and is unlikely going to do anything,” he wrote.