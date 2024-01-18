



Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

REI stocks gear from the best outdoor brands like The North Face and Patagonia, among others. But the brand produces some of the best gear, too. Its in-house REI Co-op label makes everything from rain jackets to gravel bikes, which are all competitively priced with an expansive sale section. But one of the best deals you’ll find right now is on a popular pair of men’s hiking pants.

REI Co-op’s Trailmade Pants are now on sale for $35, which is half off the original $70 price tag. The deal applies to the “Copper Clay” colorway, which is available in most sizes. Shoppers are enthusiastic about these pants, giving them more than 130 five-star reviews, making them one of the most popular hiking pants for men at REI.

REI Co-op Trailmade Pants, $35 (was $70) at REI

These hiking pants are a solid, lightweight option for those who prefer pants over shorts when hitting the trail. They have a streamlined design, but they’re packed with comfortable and convenient features. They have two side-entry hand pockets and two rear patch pockets. There’s also a secure zippered pocket at the thigh that’s ideal for stashing any easy-to-lose items. The pocket bags are mesh, helping to keep the pants lightweight and breathable.

The fabric of the Trailmade pants is made from a stretchy blend of nylon and spandex, and the pants feature reinforced stitching on the crotch and at the knees for ease of movement and durability. The pants are also UPF 50+ protective, which will shield you from the sun’s harmful rays. Although these pants have belt loops, you can go belt-free thanks to the internal drawstring. Still, the belt loops come in handy for those who like to clip carabiners to their pants.

The Trailmade pants are targeted toward hikers but make good travel pants, too. They have the extra storage of cargo pants without the bulky look and the stretchy fabric is just as handy when cramped into a small economy seat as it is when bouldering.

Shoppers appreciated the performance while hiking, even in inclement conditions. “Bought these pants for a trip to Acadia,” one shopper said. “They kept me dry while hiking in the rain and didn’t take long to dry.”

Another shopper appreciated their versatility in hot and cold weather. “Fit was loose enough to wear a layer of wool long johns underneath in cold weather,” they said. “The pants dried quickly when they got wet. They are so light I can wear them all summer in the hot humid South.” Similarly, another shopper said they found them “comfortable in all weather.”

Versatility off the trail was also a selling point for some. One shopper said that the pants “are a good choice for travel, especially in warm climates,” while another wrote that they enjoyed them for travel because the pants “don’t wrinkle and roll up for packing.”

Among the great deals on REI Co-op products, the Trailmade Pants are one of the best to score steep savings on. At just $35, you can hike, travel, and play outside in the quality and comfort of one of REI’s best outdoor pants. If you’re looking to hit the trail in style, consider picking up a pair before they inevitably sell out.