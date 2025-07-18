What was supposed to be a night of music and magic at Coldplay’s Massachusetts concert has now turned into a viral scandal involving two high-profile tech executives.

Clips from the Boston concert have flooded social media platforms like X, TikTok, and Instagram—not for the band’s performance, but for an unexpected moment caught on the venue’s big screen.

A video shows a man and woman embracing, caught on the jumbotron just as Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin glanced up and jokingly remarked, “Oh look at these two… either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy.” The pair, visibly startled, quickly separated and turned away to hide their faces.

Social media users quickly identified the duo as Andy Byron, CEO of US-based data tools company Astronomer, and Kristin Cabot, the company’s HR Chief.

Though an alleged apology letter from Byron circulated shortly afterward, it was later confirmed to be fake.

Who is Andy Byron?



Andy Byron has been leading Astronomer—best known for its open-source platform Apache Airflow—since 2023, guiding its growth into AI and cloud infrastructure. However, the recent controversy has cast a shadow over his tenure.

As speculation grew, Byron’s wife, Megan Kerrigan, quietly removed “Byron” from her last name on Facebook before deleting her account entirely. Meanwhile, Byron and Cabot have both gone silent online—LinkedIn comments are disabled, references to Astronomer have been scrubbed from their profiles, and Byron’s LinkedIn account has been fully deactivated.

As of now, Astronomer has not issued any official statement on the matter.

