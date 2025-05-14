



Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS) dismissed protests against proposed Medicaid cuts on Wednesday, suggesting demonstrators were “probably hired,” and brushed off their concerns as a “sugar high” from pandemic-era spending. “We’re doing everything we can to make Medicaid more efficient and preserve it for their future,” Marshall told reporters. “My guess is they’re probably hired to do that, to some extent as well.” Sen. Roger Marshall on Medicaid demonstrators: “My guess is they’re probably hired to do that … everybody is on a sugar high the last four years because of covid, and it’s hard to come off that sugar high.” pic.twitter.com/gPWmw8ayyI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 14, 2025

The protestors gathered outside of the House Energy and Commerce Committee meeting at Capitol Hill on Tuesday, to protest potential reductions to Medicaid benefits as Republicans work toward a budget reconciliation bill. The peaceful demonstration led to dozens of arrests. Julie Farrar, an activist with disability rights organization ADAPT, told Politico that about 90 members of her group attended. She said they were “fighting literally for our survival right now.” “I just salute the House, they’re making progress,” Marshall said in defense of the committee. “This is tough work, it’s tough work up here. Everybody is on a sugar high the last four years because of COVID, and it’s hard to come off that sugar high.” The comments were quickly condemned on social media and by advocacy groups, who accused the senator of trivializing legitimate concerns and attempting to delegitimize grassroots activism. Oh bull. They’re pissed because you’re trying to take their healthcare you schmuck. — Bill DeMayo (@BDeMayo) May 14, 2025

“Classic projection,” one X user said. “Republicans must be paying for every single crowd and rally they gather because when the left gathers it’s always assumed they are paid.” Others pointed out that Marshall’s remarks highlight a growing disconnect between lawmakers and the citizens affected by their policies. “This guy is so completely out of touch!” another wrote. “People who are financially struggling, and those who are disabled aren’t on a ‘sugar high.'” Sen. Roger Marshall’s net worth is estimated at 9 million dollars. He doesn’t understand what losing Medicaid means to a middle class family or those living in poverty. — Live On The Chat (@LiveOnTheChat) May 14, 2025

Marshall has previously called protestors “paid troublemakers,” an allegation that has also been made by President Donald Trump and DOGE head Elon Musk, despite a lack of evidence to support the claim. As the GOP scrambles to finalize the “big beautiful bill” promised to President Trump, Medicaid continues to be a political flashpoint, with Republican lawmakers pushing for cost-saving reforms and Democrats warning that the proposed changes could strip millions of Americans of essential care. Originally published on Latin Times