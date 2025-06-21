From the dark evening hours until the early morning of July 11, 2022, a crew of California men allegedly stalked a Brinks armored semi truck for 300 miles.

The truck made its way south from an international jewelry expo in San Mateo in the San Francisco Bay Area, to rest stops in Buttonwillow and Lebec, California, both north of Los Angeles. The truck was carrying 73 bags of jewelry including pink sapphires in cushion cuts, deep-blue sapphires showing rare six-pointed stars, emeralds with sizable carat weights, and jade green pendants surrounded by diamonds.

The seven-man crew allegedly struck in the morning while the truck was in Lebec, after plotting the heist for three days, authorities alleged in an indictment unsealed this month. The group allegedly stole 24 bags of gems including diamonds, rubies, emeralds, and expensive jewelry and Rolex watches from the Brinks truck. Victims later valued the haul at $100 million, making the alleged robbery the largest heist in U.S. history, according to prosecutors. The seven-man crew then allegedly brought the stolen goods to east Hollywood and each proceeded to deactivate their cellphone numbers in the days after the alleged caper.

The indictment, returned this week, charged the seven California men with two counts of conspiracy to commit theft, among other theft and robbery charges. Each defendant faces five years in federal prison for theft conspiracy and 10 years for each theft charge. According to authorities, the men charged include Carlos Victor Mestanza Cercado, 31, of Pasadena; Jazael Padilla Resto, 36, of Boyle Heights and currently an inmate in Arizona state prison; Pablo Raul Lugo Larroig, 41, of Rialto; Victor Hugo Valencia Solorzano, 60, of the Rampart Village neighborhood of Los Angeles; Jorge Enrique Alban, 33, of South Los Angeles; Jeson Nelon Presilla Flores, 42, of Upland; and Eduardo Macias Ibarra, 36, of the Westlake neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Messages left for Cercado, Lugo Larroig, and Alban were unreturned and attempts to reach Padilla Resto, Valencia Solorzano, Flores, and Ibarra were unsuccessful.

In what is considered to be the largest jewelry heist in U.S. history, 7 men were charged for breaking into a Brinks semitruck and stealing approximately $100 million worth of gold, diamonds, rubies, emeralds & watches being transported in 2022. Details: https://t.co/DJuKeUihIx pic.twitter.com/byFEBEUjTK— FBI Los Angeles (@FBILosAngeles) June 18, 2025

Apple, Samsung devices

Authorities alleged in the indictment that this wasn’t the crew’s first rodeo. The court documents show the alleged thieves are accused of striking trucks and drivers for months before the massive jewelry heist allegedly took place.

Back in March 2022, Mestanza, Lugo Larroig, Valencia Solorzano and other conspirators allegedly hunted a truck hauling electronics from Ontario, California, out for delivery. On March 2, the truck driver stopped at a store in Ontario and while the trio allegedly distracted him inside, others fled with $240,573 worth of Samsung devices, authorities alleged. They allegedly brought the goods to Padilla’s place, where he took photos of the stolen electronics.

Then on March 11, Lugo Larroig allegedly served as a scout while Mestanza, Padilla, Valencia Solorzano, Alban and others allegedly trailed a box truck carrying Apple AirTags from China to be delivered to a warehouse in Fontana, California. When the driver stopped for food in Fontana, the four served as lookouts around the restaurant, according to court documents.

However, authorities say the driver caught the group trying to steal the AirTags and a confrontation ensued. One allegedly yelled at the driver, “Don’t move or I will f—k you up!” while holding a small knife, authorities alleged. The four eventually made off with the stolen Apple gear, valued at $57,377, authorities claim.

On May 2, 2022, the group was allegedly at it again and drove to a truck stop in Fontana to target a semi truck. At the rest stop, one of the defendants allegedly used a crowbar to break into a truck. The group later stole Samsung electronics valued at $14,081, authorities alleged.

Following the May haul, the group allegedly spent three separate days scouting the jewelry show before following the Brinks truck on the evening of July 10.

Authorities said search warrants carried out last week recovered some of the $100 million in jewelry stolen in the heist.

In a statement, a Brinks spokesperson told Fortune the company appreciated law enforcement’s work in resolving the theft. “Like everyone, we want to see those responsible brought to justice and the stolen goods returned,” the spokesperson said.

Representatives from Apple and Samsung did not immediately respond to a request for comment.