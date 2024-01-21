Now in its third year, the festival holds a varied mix of events, most of which are free, closing with a lantern parade through the streets of Oswestry.

The main ‘Love Oswestry’ day is on Saturday, February 17, 2024, however there are lots of activities in the lead-up, which is also half-term week.

The Mayor of Oswestry, Councillor Olly Rose, said: “It’s great to see Love Oswestry is back, with exciting new events and some of our favourites returning bigger and better than ever.

“I’ve been really pleased to see how Oswestry’s talented cultural people are working together to deliver activities which are both fun and informative about the history of our town.

“It’s great that there are lots of things for young people to do, not just on the main day but throughout half-term week.

“It’s also lovely to see more things for older people – for example the chance to share their special memories in the Story Shop.”

Highlights include the Lantern Parade, led by local organisation Designs in Mind.

Love Oswestry 2024 is back in February. (Image: Graham Mitchell)

People can make their own unique lantern at weekend workshops and bring their designs to the magical parade starting at Festival Square, as darkness falls over the town.

Oswestry’s iconic Llwyd Mansion will open its doors for a new oral history project ‘The Story Shop’ which invites people to share their memories and love of the town.

Hermon Arts will also host a performance of ‘A Tender Thing’, a moving twist on Romeo and Juliet by Stage Five Theatre.

For young people there are DJ workshops, and a week-long drama project Oswestry Performs, with professional tutors, leading to a performance in Hermon Arts on Friday, February 16.

There will also be storytelling sessions, drumming and block printing tote bag workshops and an amazing new art project ‘Paint the Town’ with artist Joseph Schneider.