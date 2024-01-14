Protesters outside a hotel in Co Tipperary are facing into the third night of their demonstration against plans to house international protection applicants in the building.

In a briefing note issued to local public representatives, the Department of Integration said 160 beds will be provided for international protection applicants in Racket Hall Accommodation on the Dublin Road in Roscrea.

Protesters mounted their demonstration within hours of the decision being announced and say they will attempt to block any vehicles carrying asylum seekers from entering the car park and have arranged shifts to ensure the barricade is manned at all times.

The Racket Hall Hotel was the only hotel operating in Roscrea until it closed the doors to the public on Thursday night following the announcement the owners of the facility have signed a 12-month contract to use its 40 rooms to accommodate 160 “families of international protection applicants”.

Weddings and family events, as well as several concerts and comedy shows, were cancelled.

According to the department’s briefing note, the property consists of a “large refurbished four-star hotel accommodation” with amenities and “ample community recreational space on site”. It will have high speed wifi.

There will be a self-catering service provided on site, while residents will also be provided with a weekly voucher or debit card for a local shop. A transport service has been established and will be supplemented by the provider.

Asylum seekers may avail of English language classes through their local Education and Training Board, medical cards and an adult resident receives an allowance of €38.80 per week.

Earlier today Dáil representatives for Tipperary, Michael Lowry (Ind), Martin Browne (SF) and Mattie McGrath (Ind) addressed a crowd who assembled on Roscrea Main Street for a demonstration organised by local activist group Roscrea Stands Up.

Mr Lowry said Roscrea is a “welcoming town with welcoming people” but that there was “zero consultation” before this announcement. The town has a “problem with capacity” and would not have the resources to “afford these people what they are entitled to”, he said.

Teresa Collins, founder of the We Are Still Here survivors group, also addressed the crowd and explained that she brings visitors from America, Canada and across Europe to Roscrea for the annual commemoration at the former mother and baby home at Sean Ross Abbey.

The former mother and baby home was located in Corville House on the grounds of Sean Ross Abbey, a building which is currently in use as a direct provision centre housing approximately 200 international protection applicants for over a year and located 2km from Racket Hall Hotel.

Ms Collins said that visitors for the annual commemorative event would usually stay in Racket Hall.

“I have nothing against refugees, but Roscrea needs our hotel”, Ms Collins said.

Last year, a former Sacred Heart Convent located in the centre of Roscrea was repurposed to house asylum seekers after lying dormant for over 15 years. The facility will accommodate 400 Ukrainian families when it reaches full capacity and has been singled out as an example of successful integration by local elected representatives.