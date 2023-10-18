Building a small form factor PC with the great PC cases I keep writing deals posts about? Need a great SFX-L power supply to go with it? Newegg are currently offering a deal on Corsair’s SF1000L, a compact 1000W 80+ Gold rated fully modular power supply – it’s down to $150, from $180.

That’s still a lot, but this is quite a fair price for a 1kW PSU from a well-known manufacturer, let alone an SFX-L one as these are often more expensive due to their level of miniaturisation that is required. This basically allows you to use even the most energy-intensive CPUs or GPUs available*.

*Pegging a Core i9 14900K and an RTX 4090 to their maximum power draws might still cause issues, but you’d have to do this deliberately as gaming and other intensive workloads are never going to max out the CPU and GPU simultaneously; it’ll either be one or the other.

This power supply is relatively loud, given its high wattage, so if you prefer something a bit quieter and don’t need one rated for 1000W, you can pick up the Corsair SF750 instead for a touch more money – $163. This also has the advantage of being a smaller SFX power supply, so it’ll fit into more Mini ITX cases (and offer more room for cables and other stuff in cases that can accommodate longer SFX-L power supplies. It’s also 80+ Platinum rated, so more of the energy it uses will be turned into usable electricity for your computer, which is always nice.

In any case, I hope you enjoy your new small form factor power supply, and stay tuned for more PC deals as we discover them in turn!