In the market for a high refresh rate gaming monitor for FPS? Right now you can pick up the Asus ROG Strix XG27AQMR for $499 on Amazon US, a great price for a 1440p 300Hz (!) esports-grade gaming monitor that delivers a silky-smooth experience. The current price is a $100 discount on its normal going rate and quite competitive for a montor with these specs.

As well as being a well-appointed 27-inch gaming monitor, the XG27AQMR comes with both FreeSync and G-Sync support, an impressive DisplayHDR 600 certification and Asus’ own ELMB, a method of combining black frame insertion with variable refresh rates to deliver the ultimate in motion clarity. And as you’d expect from a monitor in this price class, the XG27AQMR also comes with a nice-looking and capable stand, with height, swivel and tilt adjustments.

Overall, this is a top option for anyone with a mid-range high PC to run it and an interest in competitive gaming, whether that’s FPS titles like Counter-Strike 2, Valorant and Warzone or racing games like F1 23, iRacing and ACC.