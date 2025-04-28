From a Music and Public Policy Major to Entrepreneur

Bert Mueller, an American student who studied abroad in India in 2010, is the founder of California Burrito, a fast-casual Southern California-style burrito restaurant with 103 locations across India. Mueller’s journey from a student to a successful entrepreneur began with a unique cultural experience during his time in Jaipur. As per a CNBC Make it article, the first seeds of his business idea were planted when he observed the strong positive response that his Mexican-origin classmate’s food received from a host family in India.

While studying at The College of William & Mary, Mueller never envisioned starting a business. His academic focus was music and public policy. However, after experiencing how much Indian families enjoyed Mexican food, he realised the potential for bringing Mexican-inspired cuisine to India. Mueller, who was 22 at the time, decided to follow this inspiration. He returned to India after completing his degree in 2011 and opened the first California Burrito restaurant in Bangalore, a city known for its IT sector and international exposure.

The Road to Success and the $250,000 Investment

To fund the opening of his first restaurant, Mueller raised $250,000 from friends and family, an amount larger than the initial $100,000 he estimated for startup costs. The first location saw strong success, earning $500,000 in its first year, which allowed Mueller to open additional outlets in cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, and Delhi. By 2024, California Burrito had generated $23 million in revenue, cementing its place in India’s fast-food industry.

Overcoming Obstacles and Personal Challenges

Mueller faced significant hurdles, especially in the early days of his business. One major setback was the betrayal of an area manager he had hired. The manager, whom Mueller trusted, was discovered to have been overcharging suppliers and attempting to replicate the California Burrito concept. Despite this setback, Mueller remained determined and found the strength to continue building the brand.

“My mom is a marathon runner, and I have that trait in me. You have to keep going until you’ve reached the finish line. And I never felt like quitting,” he says.

A Shift Toward Self-Sufficiency in Sourcing Ingredients

Initially planning to stay in India for just five years, Mueller’s perspective changed as the business grew. He began focusing on self-sufficiency, deciding to grow his own ingredients. The company started sourcing chicken from five different suppliers and even planted 500 avocado trees. Despite challenges like elephants trampling the trees and harsh weather conditions destroying crops, the decision to invest in farming proved valuable. “I started thinking in decades,” Mueller reflects.

