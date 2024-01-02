In the third TV movie, Alien Nation: Millennium, which aired in 1996, human lead character Sikes (Gary Graham) rushes home to his alien bio-chemist and girlfriend Cathy (Terri Treas), insisting they watch a new show, “My Brother, The Alien.” Cathy believes the show is just promoting racial stereotypes about her people but Sikes insists and they watch the show on her computer (Alien Nation predicted streaming services as well!).

The show is painfully unfunny but after only a single scene has aired, a Fox logo cuts “My Brother, The Alien” off. An announcer comes informs the viewers,“The remainder of ‘My Brother, The Alien,’ will not be seen because our instant National Nielsen Ratings indicate low viewer interest.”

Sikes wishes he could have seen more of the show, commenting in frustration, “they shoulda given it a chance. At least ‘til the first commercial!”

Sounds familiar, doesn’t it? While there hasn’t been a streaming show that’s been canceled after a single scene the rest is shockingly prescient. A show can’t get enough viewers fast enough and it’s quickly axed, before it even has time to adjust to what might make it more successful. That’s basically the entire playbook of streaming services these days.

In a DVD commentary track for this scene, released in 2007, Kenneth Johnson remembers that when he wrote it, “people laughed at me. But now I’ve seen them cancel shows after one airing and pretty soon they’ll be canceling them before the first commercial break.”

Oh, 2007 Kenneth Johnson. If only you knew.