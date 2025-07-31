



Lately, I’ve been thinking a lot about what wellness actually means.

Not the kind you see in Pinterest-perfect morning routines or 30-day glow-up TikToks. I am talking about the real stuff.

The version where you move your body even when you’re tired. Where you try to eat well but also have dessert. Where progress doesn’t look linear or remotely aesthetic.

It’s something I’ve been trying to live out myself. I still love a good matcha, but I’ve stopped chasing the pressure to do wellness “right.”

For me, it’s less about strict routines and more about showing up — messy, honest, and still moving forward.

That’s why I stopped scrolling when I saw what Beyond Yoga just launched.

Known for its ultra-soft leggings and inclusive fit, the LA-based brand is now using its platform for something bigger: a message that redefines what it means to take care of yourself.

And instead of centering performance, perfection, or pressure — it leads with something else entirely.

Beyond Yoga debuts powerful new push for modern wellness Beyond Yoga

Beyond Yoga taps into real stories to reshape modern wellness

Beyond Yoga’s new campaign is called Seek Beyond, and at its core, it’s an invitation.

Not to do more or be more, but to move with intention, find joy in the process, and let go of the pressure to be perfect.

The campaign launches with an original anthem written and performed by Issa Rae, the multi-hyphenate creative behind Insecure. Her voice anchors the message and sets the emotional tone for what’s to come.

“This partnership with Beyond Yoga felt like such a natural fit,” Rae said in a press release. “The Seek Beyond message mirrors the way I move through the world — choosing progress over perfection, and doing so with intention, joy, and humor.”

She’s not the only one sharing her story.

The campaign features real people from across the wellness space, including Megan Roup of The Sculpt Society, Evelynn Escobar of Hike Clerb, Danielle Burnett of Big Girls Who Run LA, and others.

Each one speaks on topics like identity, entrepreneurship, motherhood, and burnout. Their stories will unfold across digital platforms and in community activations through fall.

And paired with the launch of Beyond Yoga’s new Outdoor collection, Seek Beyond feels less like a marketing play — and more like a movement we’re all invited into.

While I’ve never worn Beyond Yoga before, this campaign genuinely makes me want to give the brand a shot. It feels personal, honest, and rooted in something deeper than product. It’s the kind of message that makes you pay attention to what a brand really stands for.

Realness is the new strategy behind Beyond Yoga’s success

Seek Beyond doesn’t look like your typical fitness campaign — and that’s the point.

It drops at a time when the wellness industry is booming, but many women are quietly burning out. We’re tired of aspirational everything. Tired of one-size-fits-all routines. Tired of being told that if we just tried harder, we’d be “better.”

Beyond Yoga is betting big on the idea that authenticity, not optimization, is what people are craving.

And that bet seems to be paying off.

The campaign arrives as part of a broader strategy to deepen the brand’s emotional connection with customers, differentiate in a crowded activewear market, and ultimately drive loyalty beyond the product.

Since being acquired by Levi Strauss & Co. in 2021, Beyond Yoga has continued to expand its brick-and-mortar footprint and invest in retail innovation.

In Levi’s most recent Q2 earnings for 2025, Beyond Yoga revenue rose 12% year over year to $37 million, outpacing the company’s total revenue growth of 6.4%. That performance highlights sustained consumer demand for Beyond Yoga’s lifestyle-driven brand positioning.

“Seek Beyond offers another proof point in our brand’s next chapter of growth,” the company said in the official campaign release.

It doesn’t ask you to become someone new. It simply asks you to keep going, even if you’re unsure, imperfect, or still figuring it out.

“In a wellness space that can often feel prescriptive or performative, Seek Beyond offers something more human,” said Katie Babineau, Chief Marketing Officer at Beyond Yoga.

With Rae’s words echoing in the background, this campaign reminds us that showing up — however we can — is enough.

Because sometimes, the most powerful thing a brand can offer isn’t a product. It’s permission to be human.

