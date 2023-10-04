Although Ray Stevenson’s Baylan Skoll isn’t really involved in the finale at all, it’s through his short scene at the tail end of the episode that Ahsoka sets up what’s bound to be one of the big storylines of a potential season 2. And it really does play like an end credit stinger, as we watch Baylan pondering his next move while standing on the arm of a giant sculpture. It’s unclear what Baylan is looking at on the horizon — it sort of looks like a strange light emanating from a mountain, it’s very Mount Doom to go along with the rest of the Lord of the Rings references in this series — but the scene heavily implies what the Dark Jedi will find there.

That the arm that’s pointing toward that mountain belongs to the Father suggests that what Baylan is searching for is the Mortis Gods, otherworldly beings who are the physical manifestations of the light side, dark side, and balance of the Force. First introduced on The Clone Wars, the Father’s main role is to maintain a balance between the Son (the dark side) and the Daughter (the light side), who are also depicted as statues on Peridia. But in the three-episode Clone Wars arc, this is put to the test. The Father is dying and decides to make Anakin his successor since he’s the prophesied Chosen One, but the Son, being the embodiment of the dark side, schemes to take over the mystical realm of Mortis for himself. This eventually leads to all three gods dying, and even results in the temporary death of a young Ahsoka before the Daughter sacrifices her own life essence to revive the Jedi.

Although these beings are technically “dead” in current continuity, their true fate has always been a bit nebulous. Just how god-like are they and do they have the power to return? Ahsoka showrunner Dave Filoni has referenced the Mortis Gods throughout the rest of his Star Wars work, including in Rebels, where a painting of these beings doubled as a doorway to the World Between Worlds, another mystical realm between time and space. Since these gods also exist beyond space and time, do the galaxy’s rules of life and death really apply to them or have they just been waiting for the right moment to pop up again?

Seeing where Baylan is now headed, and that these powerful beings are somehow tied to his plans for the galaxy, it’s clear that all of these references to the Mortis Gods have been leading to this moment on Ahsoka — or at least what will come next. But what does Baylan hope to accomplish by reaching that mountain? We can only speculate at the moment, but it likely has something to do with Baylan wanting to break the galaxy free of the endless cycle of wars between the light and dark sides. After surviving the Clone Wars, Order 66, and the Galactic Civil War, Baylan longs for peace but he feels the only way to do that is by bringing about a new beginning.

Does that mean destroying the Star Wars universe as we know it, wiping the slate clean and building it back up? Since the Force flows through all living things, and Mortis was even thought to be the place from which the Force originated, these gods could have the power to use the ancient energy to hit the reset button.

So is that mountain an entrance to that realm, or a way for Baylan to bring back the Mortis Gods? And how will this storyline evolve after the untimely death of Ray Stevenson? That all remains to be seen in a future season or perhaps in Filoni’s upcoming movie. What we know for sure is that this is a hell of a teaser for things to come, even if it wasn’t packaged as the final surprise at the end of the credits. It just really works.