Biotech CEO Bryan Johnson — you may know him as the tech entrepreneur spending millions each year on far-out longevity treatments — spends his nights in a bedroom that’s completely empty, with only three exceptions.

The only objects in his bedroom are his bed, a laser face-shield — for reducing wrinkles — and a device to attach to his genitals to measure his nighttime erections, according to a Time Magazine profile of Johnson published Wednesday. Johnson explained that nighttime erections act as a marker for biological age.

“I only sleep in here. No work, no reading,” Johnson told Time Magazine’s Charlotte Alter.

For context about his nighttime routine, the biotech CEO gets in bed by 8.30 p.m. and starts the day before 6 a.m. His evening routine involves using CeraVe products and hanging out with his son before bed, according to a video he published on his YouTube channel in May.

The rest of Johnson’s house isn’t quite as sparse as his bedroom. It includes a home gym with floor-to-ceiling wallpaper depicting a forest, bookshelves full of biographies — including ones on Napoleon and Ben Franklin — and an infrared therapy lamp Johnson uses to mimic sun exposure, per the profile.

Johnson’s experimental bid to turn his 46-year-old body into that of an 18-year-old’s doesn’t just involve a peculiar sleeping arrangement, however. His routine for optimizing his health, Project Blueprint, costs up to $2 million a year.

His routine involves taking over 100 pills daily, wearing a cap to project red light into his scalp, a strict diet, high-intensity exercise, and aggressively measuring his body’s age — through means like blood tests, ultrasounds, MRIs, and colonoscopies.

Johnson’s approach to reverse aging has drawn significant controversy. Scientists told Insider’s Marianne Guenot and Lloyd Lee in February that many aspects of his routine have unclear health benefits.

In July, Johnson said he was halting one controversial part of his routine — receiving blood plasma transfusions from his teenage son — because he saw “no benefits” from it.

To be sure, Johnson isn’t alone in his search for the secret to longevity.

An increasing number of the world’s wealthiest entrepreneurs are investing their fortunes in expanding the human lifespan. These include Sam Altman — who invested $180 million in a biotech company aiming to “add 10 years to healthy human lifespan” — and Peter Thiel, who has given $3.5 million to a non-profit to make “90 the new 50 by 2030.”

Johnson did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider, sent outside regular business hours.