Real estate investing is about to get much, much easier. Up until now, buying a property has seemed like a guessing game. Your real estate agent, inspector, and title company do their best to ensure you’re buying the right home, but a few months, or weeks, into owning it, something breaks. But not something small—something huge. Now you’re on the hook for tens of thousands in repairs, and this is just one of many things that could go wrong.

What if there was a way to see EXACTLY what a home has been through since it was built? What if you could know about every past owner, system malfunction, renovation, repair, or addition to the home? And what if you could access it in seconds when analyzing deals? Sheila Fejeran and Teresa Grobecker from Consortia are building the technology that lets you do just that.

Consortia is real estate on the blockchain. But before you start thinking crypto, know that this is something MUCH different. Consortia gives interested parties—lenders, agents, buyers, and more—access to information you would have NEVER known about a home. But that’s not all. Consortia makes closing and lending quicker, so you can buy a house FAR faster than ever imagined.

David:

This is the BiggerPockets Podcast, show 808.

I think everyone realizes there needs to be a change. I think David mentioned earlier about the archaic system that has never changed since the beginning of real estate.

Right.

And we are actually bringing about all of that change.

What’s going on everyone? This is David Greene, your host of the BiggerPockets Real Estate Podcast, here today with my co-host, Rob Abasolo, bringing you show number 808 like Hawaii’s area code. Rob, when’s the last time you were in Hawaii?

It was about three years ago. Oh, no, no, no, no. It was like four years ago. It’s been a while. It’s been a while. It’s actually why I read BRRRR, by the way. It fun fact for you, my friend.

Was in Hawaii.

Was in Maui.

Nice man. That’s maybe where it was conceived, actually, if you think about it. I spent a lot of time there too.

And who knows, maybe I was just minutes away from Brandon Turner the entire time, and I had no idea.

You would know if he was. Everybody sees him. He walks around, and it just, he’s super noticeable. Well, guys, we have got a fantastic episode for you today. You are going to see why we are the biggest, the best, and the baddest real estate podcast in the world. Today, Rob and I interview Sheila Fejeran and Teresa Grobecker of Consortia, a company that is using blockchain to revolutionize the way that real estate changes hands, information is recorded, even currency is moved around.

This is a fantastic episode. And it’s another reason why you’re listening to the BiggerPockets Podcast because every week, we are bringing you stories like this, how-tos, and answers that you need to make smart real estate decisions now in today’s current market, as well as the future market, which is where we’re headed. Rob, I’m sure that your quiff is shaking right now. What are some things that investors should pay attention to in today’s show to help them with their business?

Well, first of all, let me say I’m particularly excited about this episode because I love future stuff. I love futurey stuff. I love change, especially in the real estate world, where a lot of practices are a bit outdated and archaic. I think that when a county website is modern, I get all excited because I’m like, “Oh man, I don’t have to look at a website from 1990.” So this is the complete opposite end of that, where it really feels like we’re walking into 2050, you know.

Absolutely. This show will get your mind racing and your thoughts running. It’s very fast. You might have to listen to it twice, but I want to make sure that you let us know in the comments on YouTube what were some of the things that caught your attention the most or maybe gave you a little bit of a mind-blown moment.

Before we bring in Sheila and Teresa, a quick tip for everyone. Never close on a Friday. If you’re an agent, don’t just put 30 days on the contract. Actually look at the timeline and avoid closing on a Friday. And if you’re buying, tell your agent this. Listen to today’s show to learn why.

Oh, I’ve got another quick tip, another quick tip. Quick tip number two is always call and verify your wire instructions. You may think that it’s an extra step. It’s annoying, but I promise you, if you listen to this episode, you’ll understand why it’s actually 100% necessary for every closing.

David:

All right, let’s get to it. Sheila and Teresa, welcome to the show. To kick things off, why don’t you tell us a little bit about your personal background with real estate?

Teresa:

Yeah, I grew up in real estate, I would say. When we talk about interest rates being what they are today, one of my first memories is being at my sister’s development, and interest rates went to 18% while she was redoing a property. So I grew up managing property with my parents. I bought, I think, 23 doors in the dead of COVID. That’s such a dad joke. But the world was shut down. We didn’t know how we’d get a notary out. The title offices were shut down. I bought 23 doors when the world was shut down, so that’s fun. I’m kind of crazy.

I did my first two fix and flips with a baby on each hip and just drywall everywhere. Somebody was burning laminate flooring or as they were laying new flooring in one of the properties and trying to nurse a baby. So yeah, I’m kind of hardcore about just doubling down on investing in real estate. I do believe that it’s the secret to unlocking wealth. I think that… I believe in the American dream, like so hardcore. I’m an immigrant. I was left to die in the hospital in my country because I was half.

I was half American, half white, and half of that origin. And so my parents… my mom left everything to come to the United States, and for me, there’s nothing more important than protecting that American dream that inspires me every day. It’s the reason why I took a week out of my life to go help with Fair Housing last week in DC and really what drives me with Consortia. So that’s just me and my story and investing and why real estate is important to me.

Thank you for that. Where’d you buy the properties at?

Teresa:

I bought in Illinois. I have an atlas in front of me and then in Kentucky.

David:

Sheila:

Yeah, I actually started out on the… working for Jerry Jones. He is a big developer in Dallas, and so I started working for his office, which is how I got into real estate, learning that end of it and then wound up running the Custom Classic divisions and neighborhoods for David Weekley. My gift is structure. I love construction, and so I can walk into a house and tell you exactly what to do to fix it. I can tell you what walls to take down. What to change. I can see it in my head.

So I would actually draw floor plans for homeowners, hand it to the CAD operator to load, and then worked with the builder to build it. So I did that for about a decade before I became a broker and then started buying and flipping or buying and holding and gutting and renovating properties ever since then. So I still do that, not as much. I’ve done so many of them that I’m at the point where I’m like, “Okay, I think I’m going to buy something I don’t have to actually gut.”

I think I’m at the point where I just want to be able to paint it and maybe [inaudible] change the carpet or something or change the… Just hardcore renovations just do… take something out of you, and the older you get, the less you’re willing to do that. And then helping investors. Multifamily or apartment buildings and just helping people look and buy and what to do and how to make sure you can get your money back, how long are you going to hold it, that kind of stuff.

Sheila and Teresa run a company called Consortia. We’ll get into [inaudible] of what Consortia does. But in short, this company has put the world’s largest asset class on the blockchain, and it just may be the future of real estate. Teresa and Sheila both invested real estate personally, so they can speak to the benefits for other investors. So nice to have you two on today.

Sheila:

Teresa:

Awesome to be here. Thank you.

David:

Teresa:

Consortia is CarFax for the house on blockchain. So think of blockchain as a spreadsheet. Everyone’s used a spreadsheet before, right. We put in numbers, details about a transaction or something that we need to organize in a spreadsheet. Sometimes I create a spreadsheet, and I share it with Sheila, and I’m like, “Sheila, can you add to my spreadsheet because you’re super smart? Please add in information details.” Right.

We’ve all done this with business partners, spouses. Other times we make a list of things, and then we send it to somebody like my kids, “You have no opinion about this. No one cares what you think. You’re only allowed to read this. You’re not allowed to write into the spreadsheet.” So that’s how we use blockchain. It’s just a spreadsheet. It’s an XML file to log details about a piece of property.

Rob, what do you think about this so far?

Rob:

Yeah, I have a question. So when you say the CarFax for properties, CarFax typically… Basically it records all of the history of a vehicle, right. So when the vehicle was sold, when the vehicle was damaged, there’s an insurance claim. It even gets down to if someone ever crashed a vehicle and got it repaired at an auto shop, right. Is that effectively what you’re saying here? It’s the CarFax for properties in that you are basically transcribing the entire history of the property onto the blockchain.

Teresa:

Yeah. You nailed it.

Rob:

Teresa:

Yeah, so blockchain is the underlying technology that crypto is based on top of. And the big difference between Consortia and a lot of protocols that are out there is Consortia decided never to be a crypto. We never did a raise. Nothing that we’re built on is public chain. So there’s this big divergence, I would say, in the blockchain space, public versus private chain.

And if it was public chain, that means everything about my information, consumer’s information would all be publicly available or at least a key, a hash, to go and then reference information that needs to be private. So I’m licensed in a bunch of different ways from the state to federal government, and in my line of work and Sheila’s line of work, because we’re similar, we have to take care of the consumer. So protecting their information is paramount, and that’s what Consortia does is protect the integrity of the house and the information about the person who owns the house.

David:

Teresa:

No, we don’t replace title. For us, we have a very different opinion. I think there are a lot of millennial enthusiasts about blockchain. I’m a millennial. I get it, and I’m in blockchain. But the business use case for title being recorded with a title plant being handled by attorneys and having an insurance product behind it is fundamental to the integrity of the world’s largest asset class.

David:

So would this be, in the inspection report, the roof shows that it’s only got four years of useful life, or there’s a plumbing leak, and these pipes were changed, but these ones weren’t. The electrical system was upgraded in this part of the house, but it’s not somewhere else. You’re saying this is information that a home buyer would want to know, but you don’t necessarily want the lender being privy to this because it would blow up the whole deal the minute that they saw it.

Sheila:

Exactly. And also, keep in mind that a home inspector is doing an over… flyover of the asset. They’re not necessarily a licensed contractor. They are not a professional plumber or a professional HVAC company. They’re just trying to give you an idea of things that could potentially be of concern.

And then you are supposed to then call those other companies to have them actually tell you what’s going on with that part of the house and if there is an issue and if it does need to be replaced. That’s not the home inspector’s job. Home inspectors to do based on what code is today versus the condition of that part of the asset. So I think a lot of people look at home inspectors as if they’re this guru construction person that’s going to tell them everything going on in the property, and that’s not true.

Rob:

David:

Rob:

Sheila:

Let me just kind of put a pin in this because Teresa and I were on a meeting earlier today with one of our partners, who is a company that is actually giving a true AVM valuation through his product. And he has created something that he can AI scan the photos of the property and tell you what a standard AVM would be, i.e., what capital markets would normally see, versus, based on the pictures, what the actual condition of the property value is.

And then the cost to actually renovate that property and what the value would be after you renovated it. It was an $80,000 difference between what a standard AVM that capital markets uses of the value of that asset versus what the true condition was based on scanning the pictures. So will this make a huge difference for capital markets, secondary markets? Will it make a huge difference between what you can get for the property? Absolutely.

So Teresa and I aren’t working on just one piece of this. We’re working on every piece of this. So we have every single part of the asset, every single thing having to do with that asset, location, flood, maps, pictures, condition, appliances, major mechanicals. We have companies in every part of the industry nationally that we are ingesting data on to be able to then go give the true condition and the true value of that asset.

Rob:

Teresa:

Automatic Valuation Model. So when you go to Zillow, here’s the best example. Debates aside, whether Zillow is accurate or not. You talk to a broker or a homeowner, they might be like, “Hmm, I don’t know about that.” And actually, it takes many different AVMs to come up with something where you think you’re in the ballpark.

So that’s how it’s used in the real estate industry, and that’s how a broker goes to a consumer and says, “We’re going to list your price at, say, 570.” You might get a ballpark range from anywhere from 650 down to 525, but somewhere in the middle is the price that you come up with. No different in capital markets. They want to know what is the value of this asset that’s being traded in these mortgage pools.

David:

Sheila:

David:

And I think you mentioned earlier, the reason this is valuable is because not everyone can just go in there and see it. They have to have permission. So the capital markets and we say that we’re talking about the companies that buy loans from somewhere else. It’s not necessarily good for them to be able to see that right off the bat because who knows what they’re going to do with that information and how they complicate it. So I understand now why you were saying this’ll be private, and if you have permission, you can see what was in there. The automated valuation models are things that these secondary markets that are buying tons of paper, tons of loans on these houses, they can’t hire a person to individually look at every house and say, “Let’s see the pictures.”

So what happens in those situations, because I’ve worked with these hedge funds or private equity, is they just rate an algorithm that sort of accumulates all of this data together. They throw it in there. Like, “The average of these 700 homes, they should be worth about whatever.” This is a way to actually bring some specifics to the property so that they could know what they’re getting and give you a more accurate idea similar to what the Zestimate does on Zillow. This would be a way that you could get a more accurate understanding of a home without having to go get the professional to go visit the house, look at the pictures. Okay. I see where you guys are going with this whole thing.

And it would change the way, Rob, to your point, people would be scared to buy houses. They will at first because every buyer assumes they’re buying a brand new construction home, even though it’s 50 years old. And the minute because I know you two both invest yourselves. This blows up deals all the time. As an agent, we look at the house, and there’s a crack in the bricks leading up to the home, and they’re like, “Oh, I don’t want to buy it. The bricks are cracked. I need a $10,000 credit.” What you’re proposing, the CarFax for a home would put all of this together in a database. We could actually come up with algorithms that would factor in, “Hey, plumbing, that’s 30 years old. Takes this much off the value of a house.”

Things like roofs, dry rot, all these things that actually do make a profit less… a property less profitable could be evaluated, giving somebody a much more objective understanding of what a home is worth. And a buyer would then get used to seeing this so they wouldn’t freak out every single time they see there’s a leaky toilet because every house they’ve looked at, there’s a list of this stuff. Is that an overall understanding of what you guys are putting together here?

Teresa:

Yeah. I think that it’s most useful in capital markets. I think that’s… And if we can dial down the risk in capital markets, so work from the end and work my way back. So if you create more efficiencies over here in capital markets, it’s going to trickle down to the consumer benefit.

David:

Teresa:

Not just the lenders secondary markets. So the money behind the lender.

David:

Teresa:

Sheila:

But to your point about you as a lender having someone who gives you the loan that they sell that most people don’t realize when you get a loan, that loan’s going to be sold five to seven times. So instead of Teresa and I thinking about 4 million properties or 4 million sales a year, we’re talking… we have people trading millions a month with the people that we’re working with that are doing the mortgage-backed security.

So there are, as she mentioned, trillions of dollars being exchanged every year on the mortgage-backed security side with just the loans moving hands. So if we fix that, how then will that not impact this end of the spectrum, not only from the cost to originate a loan, the consumer costs, [inaudible] goes down to the consumer. Because if we can save the money over here, then we have the ability to impact every part of the process and everyone involved.

Rob:

Teresa:

Oh, sure. Yeah. So there’s some pitfalls in doing a transaction. In the way transactions are handled now, there’s just so much information about the house that we don’t know. I don’t care if there’s a nail hole in the wall because I’m an investor. If there’s a hole two feet wide, I’m like, “Hmm, that’s a piece of…” I got to document that one, right. But if it’s a small error, that’s so subjective.

So there’s all this past history about a house. It could be something as simple as like, “What color paint is on my wall? I’d like to know that color paint so I don’t make five trips to Home Depot to figure out what paint to match.” But it’s more than that. It’s like, “Where are the pipes in this house? Do I have to break apart this entire wall just to figure out how to make some kind of an edit in my kitchen dimension?” So this really comes from frustration of buying houses, selling houses, getting yelled at my customers, like, “You lied to me about this.” It’s personal self-interest. Actually, the whole project is very selfish, I guess.

David:

Sheila:

David:

And then, like you said, Teresa, the agent visual inspection, disclosure is a joke. You walk through, and you’re like, “The paint’s discolored over there. The cabinet squeaks when you open it.” What? You’re not a home inspector. You don’t know what you’re looking at. It’s a way that people check a box that makes a consumer feel safe that is absolutely useless. It doesn’t do any good. And then it leads to off people, right. They move into the house, and the cabinet doors are falling off, and the faucet is leaking, or there’s a foundation problem that didn’t show up in the report, and then they’re angry, and they want to go sue somebody.

And then, “Well, those sellers knew about it.” It just creates a big ugly scenario. What I see, what you guys are saying is your product would be a history, just like with a car, of everything that went wrong with it so that consumers can make educated decisions. I mean, I think that’s brilliant, and I’m speechless. This might be the first time on the podcast. I don’t know what to say other than I think that this is brilliant.

Rob:

Yeah, it’s a really cool product. So I know that one of the other big pitfalls probably of the current way that we gather data or disperse it is wire fraud. Is there a use case for stopping wire fraud sort of through this new, I don’t know, processing of data?

Sheila:

Absolutely. I mean, that’s one of the things that we’re working with the Fed on because if you think about not too terribly long ago, wire fraud was in the million, 100 million range. Now it’s 2 billion.

David:

Rob:

David:

Sheila:

Well, if I am buying a house, a title company says, “I’m going to send you wiring instructions.” They email it to me. You don’t think people are hacking people’s emails.

David:

Sheila:

And then, I can choose to either physically go to my bank and send that wire. But what happens is you get verification by email, which is normally not secure, about the amount of money that’s going to be wired and the day it needs to be wired. So you don’t think that people are interrupting that wire? And we’ve had so many people tell us stories that 600,000 was sent, and it never arrived at the title company. And somehow, in that 24 hour period or whatever period it takes to get that wire to that title company, it somehow disappears.

David:

Rob:

David:

Teresa:

So people don’t realize but the title company’s on the hook for. That title is more than just title insurance on the house. Actually it covers the whole transaction and the wire fraud that happens.

David:

Sheila:

So you have wire fraud. You have [inaudible] fraud. Teresa and I had a situation where we know someone that a piece of land got sold and found out that that person selling the land wasn’t actually the owner. The real owner showed up at the courthouse to pay their taxes, and they said, “Well, you sold that land.” And they’re like, “What? What are you talking about? I didn’t sell that piece of land.” You even have people that present on foreclosures that they own that foreclosure hold open houses and sell a house that is in foreclosure that they don’t own. There’s so many ways people defraud other people.

So some of the things that we’re working on are verification of the human, verification of the documents that human owns that asset. We have the ability with different companies… We haven’t implemented all of it, but we have the ability to do bifacial scans, hand scans, ways to verify that your identity is truly your identity, and how do we make sure that you are the true owner? Because we had someone that made a driver’s license, made all of the records showing that they were the owner of that property, and defunct the title company because they had sent a notary that they weren’t in the title company.

I mean, it’s just such a big problem at so many levels that when you have an immutable ledger, number one, you have a record of ownership that you can then secure more than any other way. I’m not going to say it is not hackable because, sadly, with a lot of the smart people in this world that are fraudsters, I’m sure they’re working on ways to break through blockchain. So as much as possible, currently, it is the most secure way to prevent these things on an immutable ledger and to validate the human and to validate the asset.

And when you think about what we’re going to be able to do to ward off or prevent or hopefully decrease the fraud in all of the different ways that we’ve discussed, this is a huge, huge benefit to the consumers and to the industry and to our economy from all of these people robbing people on every level. And then the new Fed Rail that Teresa mentioned that just came out this week, that’s instant settlement. So a lot of people think if they send a wire that their money’s gone, that they don’t have to worry.

And that’s not true. So if you send a Zelle, there’s still a delay. If you send a PayPal, there’s still a delay. There’s a chance for someone to steal that. Where on the Fed Rail, they’re attaching your bank to that title company directly, and it’s immediate. So with the Fed Rail, the goal is to be able to prevent the fraud because it’s instantaneous from the federal government and the banking institution to that title company. That’s the goal.

David:

Teresa:

David:

Rob:

David:

Rob:

Now I know why. Yeah. I mean, I do it every time because they say to do it’s always in bold exclamation marks, and you got to listen to that.

David:

Rob:

Sheila:

And you bring up a good point, Rob because this is the other thing that happens that Teresa has brought up in the past to me is that… And because we have a lot of investors listening, this is a really crucial point. If you have paid cash for your asset, it’s easier for them to steal.

So Teresa has friends, and she has advised me to have a small loan on the asset because it’s harder to steal it if it has a loan because if you think it’s cleared, if it’s cleared and I’m not checking on that title status, and I’m not… I don’t have checks and balances that I have in place to make sure if somebody’s pinging or doing something or trying to create fraud on that, what am I doing to make sure I’m protecting that asset? And a lender, if there’s a loan, the lender has to be contacted in order to cure the loan in order to release that asset.

David:

Sheila:

David:

Teresa:

David:

So [inaudible] you often hear paying off properties, that’s the safest way to invest, but in certain situations, it’s not. I love your recommendation there. Have a small lien on the property. But you guys are also addressing this fact that we have an archaic system of transferring properties. Have we got into yet, or would you guys like to talk about just when there is title insurance that needs to be issued, you can buy a property, and six months later, you’re still paying for title insurance when nothing has happened in the last six months, and it’s the exact same amount? Have you guys sort of taken that into consideration?

Teresa:

Rob:

Teresa:

We’ve been very well-schooled up on the title industry because of the nature of blockchain tying into title. So there’s just so many nuances. I think we’ve gone through two years of schooling with our friend TJ Harrington about title, and just became… he became an advisor to us and then we became an advisor to their Blackstone portfolio of companies.

Sheila:

And so owner’s title, policy, the title company does a search from the last time a reputable title company did a search of the property, up until now, and they cover you in case somebody comes back against the property. And this is very important when you think about. I was in the development business before I became a broker, and I built lots of homes for a large national builder. That builder went bankrupt, and all of the trades put liens on every property in the neighborhood because they weren’t paid by the builder. And none of those people could sell their houses because they had to cure those liens on their properties before they could sell.

So title policy would then cover you if you were a homeowner if you had title policy to make sure you were protected against any liens from builders or whoever that tried to be filed against your property. And then it covers you into the future as well, like Teresa mentioned. And so when you go to flip that property, or even if you’re holding that property, it gives you coverage as the owner. So I would never, as an investor, buy a property without title insurance ever. Just that little bit of money you spend is so worth it for the peace of mind that anything that happens, you’re covered, and the title company’s on the hook to cure that.

Rob:

Because obviously, with title companies being a little bit more archaic, you have to work around their older systems. The fact that they aren’t open on weekends. The fact that they close at four or 5:00 PM There’s a lot of things with title companies that I’m always like, “Okay, I guess I’m on your time.” But does the blockchain solve any of that?

Teresa:

So, for example, Sheila and I are waiting for a wire that was initiated on Monday. I actually have to go check and see if it actually hit. I think that wire is lost. That’s awesome. No one’s as concerned as maybe we should be that the wire is just missing. So instead of that annoying question that brokers and agents always ask of the title department, we always ask this, “Did the wire hit? Did the wire hit?” Just like Sheila and I are asking, “Did the wire hit?” That issue goes away because we’ll instantly know if the money was deposited. Was it sent and initiated? Was it received?

So then if that happens, say, the morning of, we can go to the closing window at the county assessor’s office, the county recorder’s office, and go and record and close the deal. And that makes a huge difference. It makes a difference to the lenders because the lenders are paying interest per diem, which gets rolled down to the consumer. Then that Friday closing, no one should ever close on a Friday. Never write that into your purchase agreement. “We’re going to close on Friday, July 21st.” Bad idea. So you never close on a Friday because if you miss that window, your clients are homeless for a weekend.

Rob:

Teresa:

Rob:

Whereas with blockchain-type stuff, particularly some crypto. I’m not going to really get into that. That is a lot more instantaneous because it is on the ledgers. So that, to me, seems like a very, very good use case. You mentioned a little bit earlier that the title insurance, you see some people not getting insurance, and that’s a really big mistake. I can see that now. But are there any other mistakes that you see real estate investors making now in the world of transactions of properties?

Sheila:

And you can make mistakes by buying too high. You can make mistakes by not assessing the cost of repairs. You can make mistakes by overbuilding for the neighborhood. You can make… I mean, I could go on and on and on about the mistakes investors make. And so yeah, that would be a whole show by itself to be honest with you.

Rob:

Teresa:

I think my mic cut out for a second. That’s just one of the products that’s layered into Consortia. Another one is an appliance inspection report. So that appliance inspection report will tell you exactly the status of your appliance if there were any recalls, and the useful life of that appliance. So now, as a consumer… And all these products are meant to help the consumer in times like this, where everyone’s trying to save money. So as a consumer, do I go and fix my washing machine, or do I just go buy a new one?

That’s kind of you’re playing Russian roulette with your own checkbook all the time. Like, “I don’t know what to do. How would I know what’s… We’re debating that, right.” Well, at some point, there’s a breaking point where you say, “I’m just going to go to Home Depot or Lowe’s, and I’m going to go buy that new appliance because it’s not worth it to spend that service fee of 250 or $500 to repair this item.” And so, that’s just another example of what we’re building into the system. That’s there. Once you unlock and you get into the system, all those goodies for the consumer are there.

Sheila:

That’s incredibly useful to investors or consumers. And then, for a seller, it’s really good for them to know what’s going on in their home so then they can be prepared for negotiations. When someone comes of… So they may ask me to replace this, or I need to be prepared. And it actually tells you the age because you’re scanning the barcode. So it actually gives you the exact age of that appliance based on the barcode of when it was produced. And then it gives you the estimate of what is the useful life or how many years left. And so, as a seller, it’s actually very beneficial as well.

Teresa:

Rob:

Teresa:

Rob:

Teresa:

David:

Teresa:

So he bought the founder of Pixar his house. Every appliance he owns is like $10,000 or $20,000. So how does that insurance company know what their underwriting in Charles’s house? They have no idea. But if you can actually document this is Teresa’s house where every appliance was built… was bought from Home Depot on a weekend special, like open box special, you know the risk is significantly less. And I think that information is gold to the insurance companies.

David:

A home warranty costs what it costs because of all the people that are going to use it when you don’t. Those inefficiencies create things being more expensive than they would normally be. And I can see that what you guys are trying to put together is something that will solve for some of those inefficiencies and overall bring the cost of all of this down. So what about rent rolls? Is that something that Consortia is working on as well?

Sheila:

Teresa:

Sheila:

Teresa:

But they’re just more progressive in every way, and it’s just common knowledge that there’s something new that’s coming in the currency there, and all of this is transparent there. And yeah, we’re building for that over in Europe, and we’re going to bring that here. So that’s part of our work with the Federal Reserve to map out what that looks like.

Rob:

Teresa:

Rob:

Teresa:

Title NAR is the largest lobbying force on Capitol Hill, which is a National Association of Realtors. Consortia is an NAR portfolio company, not by mistake.

Rob:

Sheila:

No, actually, Teresa and I were on a meeting this past week with all the heads of the largest title companies in America presenting this.

Rob:

Sheila:

Rob:

Sheila:

Rob:

Sheila:

I mean, we’ve launched part of it, but we’re launching the next phase of it right now. So it’s already live. We’re already doing this, and we have countries that have signed with us. We’re building products for different countries. So this is not a small project, which is why we’re involved with the White House and the Federal Reserve, because no one else that we’ve met anywhere in the world has thought of or built what we have built.

Rob:

Sheila:

Teresa:

Rob:

Teresa:

Although spreadsheets and ledgers have been around since 500 AD from the YAP Islands. That’s a fascinating story, and credit to our business partner over in the UK for teaching us that. It’s just a matter of people being okay and comfortable with this idea, and here we are today. So it’s now picking up steam. I think Sheila joined the company, and then people were like, “Wait, Sheila? Sheila, who did $50 billion of business last year, she’s been in the company now? We get it. Okay.”

Rob:

Sheila:

David:

Kind of like what Elon Musk talks about his plan for Twitter. He wants it to be the app that everyone goes to for basically everything.

Sheila:

David:

I always wondered why you couldn’t have a database where all the warrants are. So if somebody killed someone, we could find it out quicker. But it’s very difficult when it makes everyone’s jobs harder. Now, the more difficult it is, the more people have to be hired to do it, the more they have to charge for their time and their risk, the more that that gets passed on to the end user. So I can see how valuable this is. You’ve obviously been building this company with a long future in mind. What do you see for the future in terms of currency?

Rob:

Teresa:

It’s going from the top down, which is, for example, real estate, large transaction items, and it’s going to be a flood-up effect, which is from the consumers who are receiving social welfare, the underbanks, the unbanked people, the people using check cashing. So all those people who are… Did you know people who pay for check cashing spend up to a third of their income, a third of their top-line revenue just to get access to move money? That’s insane to me. These are the poorest of the poor. And so we’re solving for so many social issues, social justice issues, and we’ve already asked for it. We’re already on credit cards. It’s just the next iteration of that. I think what we have to be careful about is what’s fact and what’s fiction.

There’s a lot of fiction, for example, that is on Twitter right now about what all this stuff will do. And I do think we need more clarity from the Federal Reserve. And Consortia’s push the Federal Reserve for more information for consumers to make sure that this transition really happens without a hitch, without causing civil unrest and fear out there in the economy. So it’s been quite an honor for us to be part of that conversation and to then share what we know of how it’s going to change economics and the transference of money with the general public.

Sheila:

Number two, Teresa was mentioning the Fed, and one of the things we’ve talked to them about specifically is the education that we’re working with them on to push through NAR through the entire real estate community and to consumers because people are scared about what they don’t know. And it was awesome to hear the gentleman who helped… We’re working with the multiple Fed offices around the country who are involved in this project and the person who is running it and created it out of Boston. And one of the things that we were told by one of the heads of the Chicago Fed is that the banks asked for this. That we created this because a lot of the smaller community banks or the independent banks couldn’t compete with the big boys in the services they offered or the fee rates that they offered because they didn’t have the size and the money and the systems to be able to compete.

So this is going to level the playing ground for all of the other banks around the country to be able to offer the services and offer the fees so that people aren’t overcharged to level the playing ground between the big boys and the smaller people. So we loved knowing that the Fed is doing this, again, because they’re trying to serve everybody. They’re trying to make sure everyone has access. Everyone can have a bank account. Everyone can be protected and move money quickly. So I thought that that was important to mention.

David:

Sheila:

David:

Teresa:

David:

Teresa:

David:

Rob:

David:

Rob:

David:

Rob:

David:

It sounds like you crushed it in your previous careers if we’re being honest. Both of you have been through the wringer. I can tell from the way you speak. And you didn’t just give up and ride into the sunset. You’re still pouring yourself back into a project that, as you said, will make the world of real estate a better place for everybody, and I appreciate you taking that approach. So thanks to the both of you.

Thank you so much for having us. I’ve watched you guys and listened and followed you for a decade, or just seems like so long, and you’ve done so much to shape my life, and it’s really an honor to be here. Thank you so much for having us.

Rob:

David:

It is our pleasure just like Chick-fil-A. This is David Greene for Rob, my favorite stalker, Abasolo signing off.