Red-hot sneaker brand Cariuma and their long-time collaborator, Pantone, have launched three brand new colors in the popular OCA Low style. The three new colors come just in time for fall, perhaps the most exciting season for men’s fashion, and are among the most complementary colors for this time of year.

Cariuma and Pantone have previously released a number of seasonal colors across multiple styles, but the new colors, “Navy Peony,” “Ruby Wine,” and “Cacao Nibs,” are by far the richest in tone and some of the most luxurious-looking.

A favorite among Cariuma customers, as well as celebrities like Jon Hamm and Ashton Kutcher, the OCA Low ranks among the best white sneakers for men according to Men’s Journal. It’s steadily making its way into homes across the nation as a new go-to, low-profile sneaker for comfortable everyday wear.

While some appreciate the great minimalist shoe for its versatility or all vegan construction, others applaud the brand’s ethics codes throughout the supply chain and their commitment to reinstalling portions of the Brazilian biome with their “plant two trees” initiative.

Cariuma x Pantone Men’s OCA Low in Navy Peony, $89 at Cariuma

The new “Navy Peony” colorway from Pantone emulates “the patter of rain on a misty gray morning and blue cloud-cloaked skies at dusk,” according to Cariuma. The hue is said to mimic the “beautiful darkness” that comes with autumn as the days get shorter. The blue itself is optimistic — a good complement for fall earth tones widely seen in men’s khaki pants.

[$89; cariuma.com]

Cariuma x Pantone Men’s OCA Low in Ruby Wine, $89 at Cariuma

Drawing inspiration from autumnal foliage, the “Ruby Wine” Pantone colorway is a statement waiting to be made. With the “ruby leaves painting the forest floor red, this rich shade offers us a glimpse into the natural spectacle that is the transformation and shedding of summer leaves,” the brand describes. Red is a naturally bold color, but the richness of the ruby is exponentially more eye-catching. It’s a great shoe to wear with a predominately black outfit to give it the spotlight it deserves.

[$89; cariuma.com]

Cariuma x Pantone Men’s OCA Low in Cacao Nibs, $89 at Cariuma

Fall is the season of earth tones, and the new “Cacao Nibs” OCA Low could be at the center of that type of outfit. This Pantone color offers “something warm, something cozy,” Cariuma states. It’s “a grounded neutral and everything you could want from an autumnal earth tone.” Monochromatic, earthy outfits have been on the rise in the last two years. The best way to complete the look is with a sensible sneaker like this one.

[$89; cariuma.com]