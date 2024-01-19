



Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

It’s a good idea to buy a winter jacket before the weather gets nasty, but between holiday shopping and wrapping up end-of-year business, it’s easy to forget. With weeks to go before Punxsutawney Phil’s alarm clock goes off, there’s plenty of winter left. If you’re still in need of a warm jacket, Everlane’s ReNew Long Parka is a great option on a budget.

Originally $278, Everlane’s ReNew Long Parka is now just $111—a 60% discount and a savings of $167. The jacket is final sale, but the 130-plus five-star ratings should afford some confidence. There are four versatile colors to choose from, but sizes are quickly selling out.

Everlane ReNew Long Parka in India Ink, $111 (was $278) at Everlane

The Everlane ReNew Long Parka in Scarab. Courtesy of Everlane

Best known for its minimalist selection of office-ready attire, Everlane also makes solid outerwear, including bombers and denim jackets. But the ReNew Long Parka is one of the most heavy-duty outerwear options you’ll find at Everlane.

This jacket is made entirely from recycled polyester, including its warm synthetic PrimaLoft insulation. It has traditional parka styling, with a mid-thigh hem and an insulated drawstring hood. The placket features double zips and snap buttons. That gives you the option to fully seal the jacket for optimal warmth, or leave it partially open for breathability and comfort.

Pockets are not scarce here. There are two mid-chest hand warmer pockets with a soft fleece lining as well as two lower snap-front pockets for secure storage and even an internal snap pocket. It also has a storm hood, meaning the collar and hood are sewn as one piece, providing extra coverage when the hood is up and even more thanks to the cinching draw cord.

Everlane ReNew Long Parka in Scarab, $111 (was $278) at Everlane

The Everlane ReNew Long Parka in India Ink. Courtesy of Everlane

Shoppers in cold climates, including New York and Canada, were impressed with the jacket, as was a shopper who said, “it’s warm enough for Chicago winters.” Another said, “It’s December in Canada and I’m wearing mostly just a T-shirt underneath unless I’m going out for a hike.”

“Bought said parka for a cross-country trip through Canada,” another wrote. “Results were very favorable…roomy pockets, excellent fit, lots of compliments on the color (green), and most importantly, it kept me warm and toasty. In fact, the majority of the time I just wore a T-shirt underneath…even in 10 to 20 Fahrenheit temps.”

In addition to the warmth, shoppers liked the style, with one writing that the jacket worked with “any outfit casual or more formal.” Some shoppers noted that the double YKK zippers could be tricky to line up, but most argued that it was a minor issue. Plus, the snaps offer another way of closing the jacket.

Winter will be here for a while, but the Everlane ReNew Long Parka will not. So if you haven’t found the perfect winter jacket just yet, take a chance on one that’s proven to tough it out in some of the coldest cities the US and Canada have to offer.