As night falls on the northern forests of Madagascar, trees come alive. What appears to be a piece of bark peels off a tree trunk, and starts slowly crawling along a branch. It’s actually Uroplatus garamaso, a newly identified species of leaf-tailed gecko.

This animal is a dazzling camouflager — better than the chameleon — but it’s long been hiding in plain sight. And many of the features that make it unique are still an evolutionary mystery.

“These are amazing animals. They are so weird. They look totally different from all of the other reptiles,” said Mark D. Scherz, curator of herpetology at the Natural History Museum of Denmark and a co-author of the paper in the journal Salamandra describing the find last month.

The 22 species of leaf-tailed geckoes that are unique to Madagascar can be split into two categories: those who’ve evolved to look uncannily like leaves, and those who imitate tree bark. U. garamaso and the others that blend into bark have a fringe hugging their flanks and legs, a beard around the bottom of their chin, and flattened tails.