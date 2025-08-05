Being in the C-suite is a high-pressure job with long hours, responsibilities to the board, and intense scrutiny. But what is it like to be a top executive when you’re off the clock?

Fortune’s series, The Good Life, shows how up-and-coming leaders spend their time and money outside of work.

Today we meet Eric Chen, the CEO and cofounder of financial blockchain Injective Foundation.

Hype around cryptocurrency has been growing for years—and Wall Street is now finally embracing it. Chen’s company provides investors a secure platform to reinvent global markets; he says his Layer 1 blockchain is one of the largest crypto networks ever built, leading the industry in user activity, transactions, and monetary volume. Since its 2018 inception, Injective has processed more than 2 billion on-chain transactions, with over 1.5 million wallets on the system. It has raised $56 million from major investors such as Binance, BitGo, Pantera, Jump—and even ex-Shark Tank billionaire investor Mark Cuban.

“The mission is simple: to create a truly free and fair financial system through decentralization,” Chen tells Fortune. “It does so by giving every builder, financial institution, and user the tools they need to reinvent global markets in a fully transparent and permission-less manner.”

Over the past seven years, Injective has grown to a $1.34 billion company—and at 26 years old, Chen is just getting started. More impressively, he launched the company at just 19 while enrolled in New York University. Chen was studying finance and mining Ethereum in his dorm room, all while interning at Innovating Capital on a hedge-fund desk. The then-teenager was inspired to launch Injective after witnessing the inefficiencies of the traditional market—so he dropped out of NYU, and started building his billion-dollar business.

Injective has since made leaps in progress; Deutsche Telekom, T-Mobile’s telecoms arm, joined as a validator, bringing Fortune 500-quality network infrastructure. Cboe Global Markets—the largest options exchange in America—also submitted a request to list the fund, signaling strong institutional interest and placing Injective among networks with potential U.S.-listed ETFs.

Due to his business’ massive growth, Chen says he can’t remember a time when he was fully away from his work. The CEO’s fun luxury gadgets—including a $2,900 mattress cover, Oura ring, and racing simulator—help keep him sane, he says, in the thick of his busy schedule. He never buys groceries, opting to eat out in New York City or Doordash his food. Taking very few swanky vacations, he lives a globetrotting lifestyle through his business, with trips to Seoul, London, Toronto, Abhu Dhabi, and Singapore this year.

The finances

Fortune: What’s been the best investment you’ve ever made?

My Eight Sleep mattress cover, around $2,900. It enables me to be maximally efficient with sleep and minimize chances of productivity drop off due to poor sleep quality.

And the worst?

I wouldn’t say there’s been a single ‘worst’ investment so far. Every decision, whether it’s worked out or not, has taught me something valuable and shaped how I think going forward. I try to approach everything with a learning mindset, which helps turn even the less successful bets into long-term upside.

How do you commute to work?

I live in New York, so my commute is usually a quick walk from home to the office.

How much is in your wallet? Do you have any fun credit cards you’d recommend?

Fiat [government tender, like the U.S. dollar] is dying so I actually never carry any cash!

Do you invest in shares?

I mainly only buy and hold crypto via apps on Injective. I dollar-cost-average into my favorite assets and use various programmable AI-driven bots to automate most trades, since I’m normally very caught up with work to follow the markets closely these days.

The best approach is to learn by doing, while keeping risk low at the start. There are many great resources online including tutorials, videos, and forums that can help you build a strong foundation. Most platforms also offer paper trading, which allows you to practice with simulated money and no real financial risk. Use that experience to gain confidence before investing actual funds. Make sure you feel prepared to handle the ups and downs of the market before jumping in.

What personal finance advice would you give your 20-year-old self?

Invest more in Bitcoin.

What’s the one subscription you can’t live without?

My Oura ring subscription. It’s great for tracking daily calories and sleep, which honestly is a godsend.

Where’s your go-to wristwatch from?

I love my Apple watch. Simple yet effective.

The necessities

How do you get your daily coffee fix?

Back when I first started Injective in college, I was running almost entirely on Red Bull. We even had a Red Bull fridge in our first office to keep a steady supply. These days I’ve made the switch to Celsius or double-espresso to keep me going.

What about eating on the go?

Like with my workouts, I try to be pretty disciplined about stepping away from my desk for lunch when I can. Most days, I’ll eat in our communal office kitchen. It’s a good break and gives me a chance to catch up with the team. That said, there are definitely days when things are non-stop and I end up eating at my desk or on the go.

I used to order take-out a ton since I have no time to cook, but recently I’ve started to meal prep. So, usually I just eat that at my desk while catching up on news at the same time.

Where do you buy groceries?

This is going to sound horrible, but I am not sure I ever really buy groceries. I live off of meal prep and Doordash most days.

How often in a week do you dine out versus cook at home?

About 90% of the time, I end up eating out between work meetings, dinners, or just taking advantage of being in New York. There’s always something new to try, and so many great spots nearby.

Any go-to restaurants or takeaways near you?

One of my favorites right now is Barlume, a Mediterranean place near our office that I go to pretty regularly.

Where do you shop for your work wardrobe?

Comfort has always been my priority. My style has definitely changed since college—whose hasn’t? Back then I’d just throw on whatever I got from conferences or hackathons. These days, I still keep it comfortable, but now I’ll reach for something like Sporty & Rich.

What would be a typical work outfit for you?

I wouldn’t say I have a set everyday wardrobe. Some days it’s gym shorts, a polo, and flip-flops, especially if it’s a more casual day. Other times, if I have an important meeting, I’ll opt for a shirt and chinos. It really depends on what the day calls for.

Are you the proud owner of any futuristic gadgets?

I’m not sure if it counts as futuristic, but my guilty pleasure is definitely the racing simulator I have at home. It’s the biggest gadget I own, and it does an insanely good job of simulating the real thing.

The treats

How do you unwind from the top job?

If I have the time, I love playing tennis. It’s one of the few things that really helps me unplug and re-energize. It’s physically active but also mentally engaging, which makes it the perfect combination for me. Even just hitting for an hour clears my head and gives me a second wind.

What’s the best bonus treat you’ve bought yourself?

After hosting a big Injective event in Belgium, I booked a few hours on a real race track with my friends. The simulator practice paid off.

How do you treat yourself when you get a promotion?

I usually don’t buy myself anything physical as a reward to be quite honest. Getting to go to a concert with my friends or checking out interesting performances in the city is the closest thing to a bonus reward I would say.

Take us on holiday with you: What’s next on your vacation list?

My next vacation will actually be to Northern Macedonia to attend the wedding of one of our original Injective developers. It’s a special full-circle moment, and I’m excited to celebrate with someone who’s been part of the journey since the early days.

Usually my “vacations” are just work conferences around the world. This year alone, I will have been in Seoul, London, Toronto, Abhu Dhabi, and Singapore for talks I am giving.

How many days of annual leave do you take a year?

What’s a day off? Jokes aside, I actually can’t remember a time when I was 100% away from work. Even when I might be at a friend’s housewarming or visiting a new city, I am 24/7 terminally online.

