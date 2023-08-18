At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you’ll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Committing to a movie marathon is no easy feat, particularly when it’s one with an almost 30-year history like Pixar. The animation company has been foundational in making animated movies what they are today and Pixar continues to churn out heartwarming stories every year. If you’re thinking about going back through the Pixar catalogue we’ve done the math on exactly how long it will take you.

What is the runtime of every Pixar film?

Image: Pixar

Ok, let’s break it down into parts here. We’ll start by finding the runtimes for every Pixar film to date, as per IMDB.

Toy Story (1995) – 81 minutes

A Bug’s Life (1998) – 95 minutes

Toy Story 2 (1999) – 92 minutes

Monsters Inc. (2001) – 92 minutes

Finding Nemo (2003) – 100 minutes

The Incredibles (2004) – 115 minutes

Cars (2006) – 117 minutes

Ratatouille (2007) – 111 minutes

WALL-E (2008) – 98 minutes

Up (2009) – 96 minutes

Toy Story 3 (2010) – 103 minutes

Cars 2 (2011) – 106 minutes

Brave (2012) – 93 minutes

Monsters University (2013) – 104 minutes

Inside Out (2015) – 95 minutes

The Good Dinosaur (2015) – 93 minutes

Finding Dory (2016) – 97 minutes

Cars 3 (2017) – 102 minutes

Coco (2017) – 105 minutes

Incredibles 2 (2018) – 118 minutes

Toy Story 4 (2019) – 100 minutes

Onward (2020) – 102 minutes

Soul (2020) – 100 minutes

Luca (2021) – 95 minutes

Turning Red (2022) – 100 minutes

Lightyear (2022) – 105 minutes

Elemental (2023) – 101 minutes

Now that we have all the runtimes here are some interesting statistics from within all that:

Longest Pixar Movie – Incredibles 2

– Incredibles 2 Shortest Pixar Movie – Toy Story

How long does it take to complete a Pixar movie marathon?

Screenshot: Onward/Pixar

I don’t know about you, but just reading some of the names on that list of Pixar titles makes me immediately want to do a rewatch.

So how long will that take you?

According to my calculations, the combined total of Pixar’s 27 movies equates to 2,716 minutes. That translates to about 45 hours, or just shy of two whole days.

As for where to watch them? All of Pixar’s movies have a streaming home over on Disney+.

It’s definitely not a movie marathon to be taken lightly, but if you do complete it let us know how each of the films place for you in our Pixar movie ranking.