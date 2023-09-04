The commercial launch of the Tesla Cybertruck is inching closer and closer to its expected date sometime this month, with more and more prototypes and release candidate units being spotted across the country.

After getting a first look at the interior ambient lighting setup of the upcoming pickup two weeks ago and then seeing the all-electric truck tow a sizeable trailer yesterday from the perspective of a Rivian owner, it’s time to get our best look yet at the Cybertruck’s open frunk, courtesy of a new photo posted on the Cybertruck Owners Club forum by the user Old Spice.

We already knew that the front trunk of Tesla’s first-ever pickup isn’t the biggest out there, but now we get to see other interesting details, such as the Cybertruck logo that’s embedded on the back of the liner, which looks identical to the logo that was first shown back in 2019 when the pickup was revealed.

Tesla Cybertruck frunk with logo highlighted (Source: Tesla Cybertruck Owners forum)

Furthermore, the load lip is practically nonexistent, which should help with loading heavy items, but the load height seems higher than on a Model Y, but that’s to be expected, considering the Cybertruck is a bigger and taller vehicle. However, with the help of the air suspension setup, there could be a loading mode that lowers the front end to make it easier to store something in the frunk.

Another detail is the absence of a frunk hood liner, but seeing how deliveries haven’t started yet, we may very well be looking at a release candidate unit that still has a few bits missing.

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Frunk Rivian R1T frunk (Source: State of Charge / YouTube) Tesla Cybertruck frunk (Source: Tesla Cybertruck Owners forum)

As you can see in the photos above, the Ford F-150 Lightning clearly has the biggest front trunk of the three all-electric pickups, while the Cybertruck appears to have the second-biggest frunk of the group, with the added benefit of a low lip, compared to the Rivian R1T, which has the highest loading level of them all, all while looking similar in size to the Tesla. On the flip side, however, the R1T has the so-called Gear Tunnel, which is an additional lockable storage compartment between the cabin area and the bed.

As always, we’d like to know what you think about this latest piece of Cybertruck information, so head over to the comments section below to give us your opinion.