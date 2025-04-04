Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In 2019, a ground-breaking procedure took place in Sanya, China, where a surgeon used state-of-the-art surgery tools to implant a stimulation device into the brain of a Parkinson’s patient.

Why is this so remarkable, you ask? The patient was lying nearly 2,000 miles away from the hospital where the surgery was performed.

This incredible procedure highlights modern healthcare and emphasizes the potential for even more revolutionary innovations in the future. The need for more powerful healthcare technology, or “healthtech,” is increasing as global healthcare systems face more significant challenges, including aging populations and the aftermath of pandemics like Covid-19.

Healthtech innovations are essential to improving patient outcomes, enhancing accessibility and increasing the efficiency of healthcare delivery. As traditional models struggle to adapt, integrating advanced technologies in healthcare becomes vital for addressing these widespread challenges.

New advancements in healthtech bring plenty of investment opportunities as well.

I want to highlight critical investment areas for healthtech innovation, including how AI has transformed this field, advances in telemedicine and the evolution of wearable health devices. We’ll also explore opportunities that are paving the way for the future of healthcare, demonstrating how these advancements can tackle some of the most pressing issues in the medical field today.

The healthtech landscape

Healthtech covers a wide range of technologies to improve healthcare delivery and outcomes.

It includes several subfields, such as digital health — telemedicine and mobile health apps — and MedTech, such as medical devices and diagnostic equipment.

Collectively, these areas contribute to a more efficient, accessible and personalized healthcare system.

Market overview

The healthtech market is growing rapidly thanks to increased investments — most notably sparked by the technological advancements from the AI revolution.

Recently, the global market was valued at nearly $200 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 15%. This market refers to using technology to improve health and healthcare delivery. It encompasses the digital fitness and well-being, online doctor consultations and digital treatment and care markets.

Key drivers of innovation

Technological advancements such as AI, machine learning (ML) and 5G connectivity create a world of new possibilities. Regulatory changes to improve patient care and safety also promote innovation.

For example, AI algorithms can quickly analyze patient data to predict health risks, allowing for proactive interventions and preventive care.

Additionally, demographic shifts, including aging populations and the increase in chronic diseases, create a pressing need for advanced healthtech solutions.

Investment opportunities in healthtech

The healthtech market has massive investment potential across various sectors.

Digital health is booming, with an anticipated CAGR of 23% by 2030. Biotechnology continues to attract investors, driven by advancements in gene therapy and personalized medicine. The medical devices sector is also expanding, particularly with diagnostics and surgical robotics innovations. Current investment trends indicate a strong focus on AI and health IT, with projections showing sustained growth due to ongoing technological advancements and increasing healthcare demands.

With the incredible rate at which technology advances in these areas, the potential for solid investment opportunities is growing constantly.

Some significant investments in this area include:

Abridge: This startup uses AI to build medical documents, automating clinical notes and medical conversations for doctors. It recently raised $250 million.

Kailera Therapeutics: In October 2024, Kailera raised $400 million to fund its anti-obesity drug, focusing on injectable and oral therapies for weight loss management.

Halda Therapeutics: A company specializing in developing targeted cancer treatments, Halda raised $126 million to support its clinical trials for oral therapies for prostate and breast cancer.

Criteria for investment

Essential criteria for evaluating healthtech investments include:

Market need and knowing where there is a significant demand for the innovation.

knowing where there is a significant demand for the innovation. The caliber of the management team and how closely their vision aligns with their execution.

How well funded are they — healthtech is one of the most expensive R&D sectors, so having access to cash is critical.

Additionally, scalability and the potential for widespread adoption are critical factors.

Risks and challenges

Despite the massive potential, there can be risks with investing in healthtech.

Regulatory hurdles can delay product approvals, high research and development costs may impact profitability, and market competition can affect market share. Say you invest in a new drug; your value can quickly be cut in half overnight if it fails a drug trial.

Strategies to mitigate these risks include thorough due diligence, diversifying investments across different healthtech sectors and closely monitoring regulatory landscapes to anticipate and adapt to changes.

If drug development or technical/scientific areas aren’t your specialty, hiring subject matter experts will be the key difference maker here. Sometimes, you need a medical degree to grasp how some of these products work.

While these risks must be taken seriously, there’s so much potential for investment growth that taking the proper steps and a strong understanding of the healthtech industry can alleviate many of the burdens they create.

The future of healthtech

Several emerging trends are set to shape the future of healthtech.

Precision medicine, which tailors treatment to individual genetic profiles, is becoming increasingly prominent due to advancements in genomics. Companies like 23andMe and Illumina lead this space, providing genetic testing and sequencing services that facilitate personalized healthcare.

Digital therapeutics, which use software to treat medical conditions, are also rising. These therapies provide evidence-based interventions to prevent, manage, or treat diseases.

Demographic shifts will also play a pivotal role in the years to come. The demographic curve will change as people live longer due to increased healthcare needs. The rise of the middle class in undeveloped markets will also drive more demand.

Regulatory and policy landscape

Changes in healthcare policy and regulation can significantly impact healthtech innovation and investment.

Governments worldwide are updating regulatory frameworks to keep pace with rapid technological advancements. In the U.S., the FDA has introduced new guidelines to streamline the approval process for digital health products, accelerating innovation while ensuring patient safety.

Regulatory shifts can help or hinder healthtech company growth, depending on how they navigate new rules. These rules ensure the smooth integration of healthtech innovations into existing healthcare systems while maintaining patient privacy.

Global perspectives

Healthtech innovations and investment opportunities vary across different regions.

In North America, with the high cost of healthcare and a tech-driven culture, the focus is on advanced technologies like AI, telemedicine and precision medicine. Europe invests heavily in digital health, with countries like Germany and the U.K. leading the way in telehealth adoption and digital health records. In Asia and Africa, there is a significant push toward telemedicine and mobile health solutions to address the healthcare needs of vast and often rural populations.

These regional differences reflect varying healthcare needs and economic conditions, but they also highlight the global potential of healthtech to transform healthcare delivery and outcomes. Consistently studying these trends and understanding the latest regulations helps investors and innovators better navigate the healthtech industry and capitalize on new opportunities across different regions.

Forging ahead in healthtech

The healthtech sector is experiencing rapid growth with significant innovations and investment opportunities across various subfields. Despite regulatory hurdles and high R&D costs, this industry offers promising returns driven by growing demand for advanced healthcare solutions.

The future of healthcare lies in the seamless integration of technology and medicine. We will continue to witness the evolution of this industry, driving innovation and improving patient outcomes globally.