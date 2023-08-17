Meet the new all-electric Thar.e rugged SUV concept. The electric 4×4 looks like a modern-day Jeep Wrangler EV, but it’s from Mumbai-based Mahindra Automotive and poised to enter international markets.

Meet the Thar.e rugged electric 4×4 SUV concept

Mahindra Electric Automobiles (MEAL), a business unit of Mahindra & Mahindra, one of India’s largest vehicle manufacturers, unveiled the rugged electric SUV on Wednesday at an event in Cape Town, South Africa.

The Thar.e is more than an “electric evolution of the legendary off-roader,” according to the company, “It’s a daring, distinct design transformation that continues to embody the spirit of Mahindra’s authentic SUV.”

Although the EV takes design elements from the automaker’s popular gas-powered Thar SUV, it “forges its own innovative and distinctive trail.”

The electric SUV features a distinct and rugged high stance that gives off an “explore the impossible” look.

Inside, the Thar.e features a blend of minimalism and functionality. The electric SUV is built for off-road driving with a pivoting screen, grab handles, and a simplified layout.

Mahindra says the Thar.e boldly strides into the future based on its INGLO EV platform, a derivative of Volkswagen’s MEB platform.

Although no specs were revealed, Volkswagen’s EV platform is designed to fit a wide range of vehicles, including the ID.3, ID.7, and ID.Buzz electric minivan. Ford also partnered with VW to use the platform for its electric Ford Explorer.

On Tuesday, the automaker revealed plans to expand its partnership with VW. Both companies signed an initial contract agreeing on VW supplying MEB components for Mahindra’s new INGLO EV platform.

Mahindra displayed three new electric SUVs at its Born EV vision event in Banbury, UK, this week. All of these are set to ride on the MEB-based INGLO platform.

Mahindra Thar.e rugged electric 4×4 SUV (Source: Mahindra Automotive)

Volkswagen will supply the electric motors, while BYD will provide the batteries until VW assumes responsibility.

The first of the three new EVs is set to launch in October 2025, with the second rolling out the following year. A launch date has yet to be released for the third electric SUV or the rugged Thar.e 4×4.