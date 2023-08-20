Veteran stage actor and two-time Emmy winner Ron Cephas Jones has died, aged 66.

Key points: Jones’s manager said he died “due to a long-standing pulmonary issue”

Jones’s manager said he died “due to a long-standing pulmonary issue” He is best known for his role as William ‘Shakespeare’ Hill on NBC show This Is Us

He is best known for his role as William ‘Shakespeare’ Hill on NBC show This Is Us The veteran actor won two Emmys for best guest actor in 2018 and 2020

The actor was best known for his role as a long-lost father on the NBC television drama series This Is Us.

Jones’s manager Dan Spilo said he died “due to a long-standing pulmonary issue” on Saturday.

“Throughout the course of his career, his warmth, beauty, generosity, kindness and heart were felt by anyone who had the good fortune of knowing him,” Mr Spilo said.

Jones had a double lung transplant in 2020 because of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

His work on This Is Us as William ‘Shakespeare’ Hill won Jones two Emmys for best guest actor in a drama series in 2018 and 2020 and he was nominated for two more.

Loading Instagram content

Sterling K Brown, who played his fictional son Randall Pearson on the show, paid tribute to the actor.

“One of the most wonderful people the world has ever seen is no longer with us,” Brown said on Instagram.

“The world is a little less bright. Brother, you are loved. And you will be missed.”

This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman also mourned the “best of the best”.

“My God: what an actor. I don’t think I ever changed a single take of his in a cut because everything he did was perfect,” he wrote on X, previously known as Twitter.

Jones spent most of his career in the theatre, returning to Broadway even after his transplant forced him to learn to breathe and walk again.

“My whole life has been the stage,” Jones said in a late 2021 interview with the The New York Times.

“The idea of not performing again seemed worse to me than death.”

He was nominated for a Tony Award and won a 2022 Drama Desk Award for the Broadway role as a truck-stop cook in 2021 play Clyde’s.

His love of the stage also passed down to his daughter, actress Jasmine Cephas Jones.

The actor made a touching Instagram post to the Hamilton star earlier in June, calling her his “Love and Light Always”.

Loading Instagram content

Jones had TV guest stints on Mr Robot and Luke Cage.

His film appearances included 2006’s Half Nelson with Ryan Gosling and 2019’s Dolemite Is My Name with Eddie Murphy.

AP