Men’s grooming and skin care sets pop up all the time, but the good ones rarely, if ever, really go on sale. But recently, Men’s Journal spotted a coupon on one of Amazon’s most-purchased skin care sets from Jack Black—and it’s an entire routine packed into one travel-friendly package.

Right now, the Jack Black Skin Saviors skin care set has a special coupon that brings the price down to about $28—a very rare 25% discount on the normally $37 quartet. This set has received over 2,100 five-star ratings, enough to propel it into the top 20 bestselling products in its category.

Jack Black Skin Saviors Set, $28 (was $37) on Amazon

Jack Black’s Skin Saviors set includes four of the brand’s most popular products: the Pure Clean Daily Facial Cleanser, the Double-Duty Face Moisturizer, the Intense Therapy Lip Balm, and the Face Buff Energizing Scrub. Each product is formulated to be gentle but effective without the use of parabens, colorants, or sulfates, and without ever testing on animals. The brand helps guys get their best skin by using quality ingredients you’ve heard of, like aloe, rosemary, Vitamins A and E, and green tea, among others.

Of Jack Black’s skin care sets, this one might be the most versatile because of its size and product selection. All products in this set are three ounces or less. Not only does that mean guys can have premium, TSA-complaint skin care products when flying, but it’s also the perfect size for a gift or a trial period before you buy a full-sized product. The specific products Jack Black chose for this set are also ideal—they provide guys with a four-step ritual to getting cleaner, healthier skin in about five minutes in front of the mirror.

Shoppers say the value here is not one to miss because of how well the products work. But some have even been skeptical until actually using them. “As someone who works outdoors and typically avoids lotions and cleansers, I was hesitant to try this product,” one shopper said. ”Upon using it, I was pleasantly surprised. My initial impression was remarkable—my face felt exceptionally clean with a subtle, refreshing scent that resembled mint and cleanliness. After a week of use, I’m genuinely pleased with the visible improvements in my skin.”

Another shopper went as far as calling it a “complete intro to skin care,” and we’d have to agree. “Cleanse, exfoliate, moisturize+SPF in one step, and there’s an SPF lip balm with a minty scent to top it all off,” they said, adding, “if you want a complete intro to skin care with quality products in one complete set, this is a good place to start.”

The Jack Black Skin Saviors set is one of the brand’s mainstays that doesn’t normally go on sale. That’s what makes this such a steal. For just $28, you can stock up on your new travel-friendly skin care regimen, try out a future favorite product, or give one of the best front-to-back grooming gifts a man could get. Because it’s a hot seller on Amazon, we’re expecting the price to go back up soon, so act quickly if you think this is the right set for you.